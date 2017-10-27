News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Houston, TX
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
From 2003, Mr. Aquil has been the Co-Founder and Chief Executive of a privately held Financial Services and Insurance Marketing Organization specializing in the State and Government market. Based in Houston TX, the group conducts business in six states with its primary focus targeting Mid-South and South-East Texas. Mr. Aquil is the leader and visionary of the financial group and provides the strategic direction for the company.
In 2010, Bilal sold his ownership and began providing CEO and CFO services as a contract consultant to burgeoning businesses.
Prior to 2003, Mr. Aquil was an independent agent focusing on the educational sector of the financial business in Houston, TX. As an agent, he specialized in writing contracts for Tax Sheltered Annuities, Life Insurance, and Individual Retirement Accounts. Mr. Aquil was the recipient of many honors including the prestigious Diamond, Red Apple, and the Million Dollar Awards, all presented for top production in the field.
Mr. Aquil is a native of Houston TX. He received educational from the University of Houston. Mr. Aquil currently resides in Houston, TX with his wife and three children.
AFEA is thrilled to have Bilal, join their team wcj and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
