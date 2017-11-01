News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Orland Park, IL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
A word from Patrick: "Many people that I meet do not have a "financial game plan" in place when it comes to their retirement. I believe the starting point to getting that plan in place is to become "financially educated". Find someone who is getting the results that you want, find out what they are doing, do the same things, and get the same results. As an AFEA Instructor, I am allowed the opportunity to assist many individuals to get that "financial game plan" in place so that they have a better financial future both for themselves and their loved ones.
I have more than 25 years of experience working as a financial advisor.
Born and raised in Chicago, I am a graduate of St. Rita High School, and an alumnus of DePaul University where I studied Finance & Accounting. I currently hold the Series 65 Securities License as an Investment Advisor, as well as holding all four Insurance Licenses with the State of Illinois: Life, Health, Property, & Casualty. I am also a graduate of the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA where I hold both the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) credentials."
AFEA is thrilled to have Patrick join their team and assist them in wcj their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
