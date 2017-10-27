News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of October 2017
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** October Highlights ***
The Bravado Designs Nursing Bras are a modern take on our classic style for pregnant women and nursing moms. It's every mom's everyday must-have – whether in her hospital bag, at home or on-the-go. There's something about the cozy comfort of cotton (and ultra-soft modal) in our heritage style that moms have loved since our beginning. We know you will, too! Choose from a variety of award-winning styles!
The award-winning Arm's Reach Co-Sleeper Versatile Bassinet is designed to accommodate all types and heights of beds; platform style or traditional to keep your baby close and safe.You can enjoy the sleeping nest resting on top of the mattress or alongside your bed for ease of breastfeeding, bonding and nighttime comforting.
The Blossom Shop is a heartwarming story about the power of hard work, creativity, acceptance & family. This book makes the perfect Holiday gift!
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Educational wcj Products & Electronic Learning (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
To see the full list of October 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
