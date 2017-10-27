News By Tag
Become Captured in Time with the Garden State Philharmonic
The Garden State Philharmonic¸ under the direction of Maestro Anthony LaGruth, will present the second concert in their 2017-2018 season, Captured in Time, with The Pulcinella Suite by Igor Stravinsky. Best known for his compositions for the Ballets Russes (the ballet company based in Paris in the 1900's), Pulcinella signaled a shift in focus for the Ballets Russes. The company had always specialized in "space travel," bringing the audience to exotic places, but Pulcinella introduced "time travel". Through Stravinsky's score, audiences are able to hear the eighteenth century through twentieth century ears. Stravinsky said this of the work: "my discovery of the past, the epiphany through which the whole of my late work became possible. It was a backward look, of course— the first of many love affairs in that direction— but it was a look in the mirror, too."
Art has a way of making time stand still...Voices from the Gallery by wcj Stephen Paulus (American composer) brings eleven well known Western masterpieces to life through his music and the spoken word of Joan Vail Thorne. Each masterpiece is a moment in time as portrayed by the artist. The subjects of each masterpiece reveal through Voice from the Gallery what the artists may have wished to project. Paulus allows the audience to "see with the ear's eye". Featured masterpieces include Grant Wood's American Gothic, Picasso's She-Goat and Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.
The GSP will round out their Captured in Time program with Haydn's Symphony 101 "The Clock". The symphony's nickname comes from the "tick-tock" accompaniment that pervades much of the second movement. This "tick-tock" with passed between the bassoons, pizzicato strings and flutes. Following the premiere of the piece in Hanover Square, the London papers called the work "delicious" and breathlessly lauded "the inexhaustible, the wonderful, the sublime HAYDN!"
Captured in Timewill take place on Sunday, November 19th at 3:00 p.m. at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on the campus of Ocean County College in Toms River, NJ. Tickets are available by calling the GSP Office at 732-255-0460 or online at www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org.
Tickets: $14-$50
About the Garden State Philharmonic:
The Garden State Philharmonic Symphony Society, Inc. (GSP) is dedicated to a mission of maintaining and operating a professional symphony orchestra at the Jersey Shore; to giving concerts of cultural and educational value in and for the community; and to fostering such related activities that will encourage interest in and appreciation of music.
The core values of the GSP center around performance, education, and accessibility:
Allison Walter, Managing Director
Garden State Philharmonic
***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org
