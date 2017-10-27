News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz Earns Highest 'Yelp!' Honor—AGAIN!
Montessori Preschool and Elementary School Named 'People Love Us on Yelp!' Recipient LMS Has Earned 16 Five-Star Reviews
"Twice! In consecutive years, too! That's always reassuring when you retain the trust of a major ratings company," Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., co-founder of the school, said last week.
"Being named a two-time recipient of the 'People Love Us on Yelp!' award is an honor! It's so fantastic to know that parents overwhelmingly enjoy the experience here and then choose to write their comments for other parents to see. We're fulfilling our mission to raise children well!"
In San Diego County, dozens of Montessori schools are listed in Yelp's rating and review services. Lifetime Montessori School has received 16 five-star reviews and ratings—the highest five-star ranking in the County. Cumulatively, LMS has earned a 4.5 rating over the past five years.
"When we were told of Yelp's decision to recognize Lifetime Montessori School again, I went onto their website to read what parents said about us," Edwards said. "There were more than a dozen positive comments concerning our teachers, the learning environment, our physical plant, safety and cost. Some of the comments were hundreds and hundreds of words.
"But, what we weren't prepared for were the comments of how Montessori in Action works. For example, one dad wrote about how his son has shown 'amazing growth in his language skills as well as his ability to focus on tasks.'"
The Montessori Difference
Unlike traditional schools,
• Montessori focuses on teaching concepts rather than rote memorization
• wcj Children of different ages are placed together so younger students learn from older ones—and older ones become leaders in the process.
• Children work at their chosen speed to individually solve project problems—and learn self-reliance and independence in addition to answers.
Cost
Lifetime Montessori School costs about $13,000 per year—comparable with faith-based and parochial schools and less than half of elite private schools.
This fee gives Lifetime Montessori to have student-to-teacher ratios of about 1:9—rather than one teacher per twenty-three to thirty students in either the San Dieguito or Poway school districts. Although some parents may start elementary school in either of these two districts, some return to Lifetime to shake the rigidity, memorization and lack of arts curricula. The independence, critical thinking and leadership skills that we build often make the teen and college years less stressful on the student.
Would You Like to Know More?
Lifetime Montessori School serves 180 students aged eighteen months to nine years of age living in the Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Fairbanks Ranch, 4S Ranch and Del Sur communities.
In 2016, LMS was awarded as one of San Diego's 'Three Best Preschools' by a national ranking organization. Now, it has a second 'Yelp' award to hang on the wall next to them.
Toddler, preschool and Montessori elementary school sequences are taught.
Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz is located at 14727 Camino de la Luna. The phone number is 858.759.0631. See the school by booking a tour on our website: https://lifetimemontessorischool.com/
Contact
Bob Gavin
***@dmnpco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse