Tuscon-Based EuroSock Expands With New Hires
Accessory Supplier To Add Three Sales And Marketing Team Members
Lisa Foyteck of Clarkston, Michigan has an extensive background in winter apparel sales and will lead sales efforts in the Eastern Great Lakes region. Jeff Ludwigson of St. Paul, Minnesota is an experienced sales representative with deep knowledge of the ski industry and will oversee sales in the Western Great Lakes.
"Lisa and Jeff are two of the most respected reps in the country in the winter gear and apparel categories, and it's an honor to have them join our team," said EuroSock National Sales Manager Ed Wray. "We have a lot of big developments in the works and I look forward to the knowledge and input they'll bring as the brand evolves."
EuroSock also welcomes Providence College student Caroline Cook, who joins the team as a social media intern. Cook is a lifelong skier, golfer and runner and one of the funniest people you'll ever meet. Cook will work to develop EuroSock's unique social media voice while continuing to pursue her marketing degree.
