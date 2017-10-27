 
News By Tag
* Retail
* Business
* Apparel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
October 2017
3130292827


Tuscon-Based EuroSock Expands With New Hires

Accessory Supplier To Add Three Sales And Marketing Team Members
 
 
EuroSock logo small
EuroSock logo small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Retail
Business
Apparel

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
Tucson - Arizona - US

Subject:
Executives

TUCSON, Ariz. - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- EuroSock International is pleased to announce three new additions to its sales and marketing team.

Lisa Foyteck of Clarkston, Michigan has an extensive background in winter apparel sales and will lead sales efforts in the Eastern Great Lakes region. Jeff Ludwigson of St. Paul, Minnesota is an experienced sales representative with deep knowledge of the ski industry and will oversee sales in the Western Great Lakes.

"Lisa and Jeff are two of the most respected reps in the country in the winter gear and apparel categories, and it's an honor to have them join our team," said EuroSock National Sales Manager Ed Wray. "We have a lot of big developments in the works and I look forward to the knowledge and input they'll bring as the brand evolves."

EuroSock also welcomes Providence College student Caroline Cook, who joins the team as a social media intern. Cook is a lifelong skier, golfer and runner and one of the funniest people you'll ever meet. Cook will work to develop EuroSock's unique social media voice while continuing to pursue her marketing degree.

For more than three wcj decades EuroSock has been synonymous with handcrafted, technically superior socks for sporting and outdoors.

For more information on EuroSock and to view the latest product selection, please visit EuroSock.com or visit us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/eurosock) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/eurosock_official).

ABOUT EUROSOCK

Designed and manufactured in the foothills of the Alps, EuroSock ski, snowboard and lifestyle products are engineered to perform. Every style is crafted with technical, sport-specific features and produced with state-of-the-art fibers. Regardless of the sport—skiing, snowboarding, running, hiking or just hanging out—EuroSock products are unmatched in performance, fit, function and comfort. EuroSock is part of the Arcos family of brands manufactured in Brescia, Italy and distributed by its sister company Sockwise, Inc. in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, please visit eurosock.com.

Contact
Tami Brehse
***@tamibrehse.com
End
Source:EuroSock International
Email:***@tamibrehse.com Email Verified
Tags:Retail, Business, Apparel
Industry:Apparel
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share