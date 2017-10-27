News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Trucker Huss Recognized in 2018 Best Law Firms List
The 2018 "Best Law Firms" ranking showcase top firms recognized by clients and peers for delivering wcj professional excellence and for high quality ratings. The rankings indicate a unique combination of quality in practice and legal expertise.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse