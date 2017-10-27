 
Trucker Huss Recognized in 2018 Best Law Firms List

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce the firm has been named a National Tier 1 firm for ERISA Litigation and a Metropolitan Tier 1 firm (San Francisco) for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and ERISA Litigation by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2018.  Trucker Huss also received recognition in the area of Tax Law.

The 2018 "Best Law Firms" ranking showcase top firms recognized by clients and peers for delivering wcj professional excellence and for high quality ratings. The rankings indicate a unique combination of quality in practice and legal expertise.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Source:Trucker Huss, APC
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
