Artworks by Walker, Hunter and Boucher will headline Crescent City's Nov. 17th-19th estates auction

-- A 19century oil on board painting by South Carolina artist William Aiken Walker (1838-1921), an oil on cardboard work by folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), and a bronze figural group from around 1900 by French sculptor Alfred Boucher (1850-1934) will all come up for bid at Crescent City Auction Gallery's Nov. 17-19estates auction.The three-day event will be held in the firm's gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 1 pm on Friday, November 17(340 lots); at 9 am on Saturday, November 18(750 lots); and at 10 am on Sunday, November 19(389 lots). All times are Central. The color catalog can be viewed online now, on the Crescent City website.Headlining the auction will be Part 2 of the estates of Dr. and Mrs. David S. Miller out of Baton Rouge, La., plus merchandise from local estates and collections. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.The oil on board painting by William Aiken Walker is one of the auction's expected top lots, with a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$15,000. Titledthe work is a brilliant example of what Walker was best known for: depicting life in the post-Reconstruction American South, especially the lives of sharecroppers. The 5 ½ inch by 11 ½ inch painting is signed lower left.Clementine Hunter is sometimes called "the black Grandma Moses," since both women were self-taught folk artists who lived to be 100 years old. In Hunter's case, she didn't even begin painting until she was in her 50s. There are two paintings by her in the sale. One is titled, circa 1975. It's 13 ½ inches by 17 inches and is signed lower right (est. $2,000-$4,000)Alfred Boucher was the son of a farmhand who became the gardener of the sculptor Joseph-Marius Ramus who, after recognizing Boucher's talent, opened his studio to him. He went on to become a mentor to Camille Claudel and a friend of Auguste Rodin. His patinated bronze figural group titled, standing 13 ¼ inches tall, is expected to bring $3,000-$5,000.The auction will have an eclectic mix of offerings, ranging from wonderful pieces of Newcomb wcj College art pottery to fine French and American period furniture to original artworks – many by New Orleans and Southern regional artists – to jewelry (a category featuring diamonds, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, opals, sapphires and South Seas pearls), plus clocks and decorative items.French period furniture will showcase an unusual 19century French provincial carved walnut and elm Louis XV-style vaisselier, having a superstructure centered with a clock; a Louis XVI-style inlaid carved mahogany ormolu mounted marble-top sideboard with a matching table and vitrine; and a mid-19century French provincial Louis XV-style inlaid carved walnut sideboard.Additional French period furniture will feature an early 20century Belle Epoque gilt bronze ormolu mounted carved mahogany(cupboard fitted with bookshelves);a Louis Philippe carved figural walnut commode made in the 19century; and a French Empire-style carved mahogany ormolu mountedmarble-top commode, made in the 19century.American antique furniture will include a Victorian walnut half-tester bed from the 1800s, 93 ½ inches tall (est. $800-$1,200);and a William McCracken rococo revival carved mahogany armoire from circa 1860 and made in New Orleans (est. $1,500-$2,500). Also sold will be a 19century German Black Forest figural carved bear bench, 34 inches wide (est. $1,500-$2,500)Paintings by New Orleans and Louisiana artists are a staple at most Crescent City auctions, and this one will be no exception. Sold will be a watercolor by Sister Gertrude Morgan (1900-1980), titled(est. $1,000-$2,000);an oil on board by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952), titled, signed (est. $1,000-$2,000);and an oil on board by Robert M. Rucker (1932-2000), titled(est. $1,200-$1,600)Additional artworks from the region will include an oil on canvasby Andres Molinary (1847-1915), (est. $800-$1,200);a watercolor by Ellsworth Woodward (1861-1939), titled(est. $800-$1,200);and a charcoal artwork by George Valentine Dureau (1930-2014),(est. $600-$900).In addition to the Boucher, other bronzes in the auction will include a patinated bronze bust by Albert Carrier-Belleuse (Fr., 1824-1897), titled, 19 inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000);and a patinated bronze sculpture ofby Thomas Cartier (1879-1943), 11 ½ inches tall (est. $800-$1,200). Also up for bid will be a Russian icon of the Virgin of Kazan Moscow, circa 1896-1908, with a gilt silver and filigree oklad, 9 inches tall by 7 ½ inches (est. $2,000-$3,000)Rounding out just some of the auction's expected top lots are a mid-19century French gilt bronze and patinated spelter figural mantle clock by Baulier et Fils (Paris) (est. $600-$900); and an English sterling covered entrée dish made by Joseph Craddock and William K. Reid (London, 1816), with the Huth family coat of arms and on a silverplated warming dish (est. $700-$1,200)Previews will be held Thursday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 17 (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed), from 10-5. An evening preview will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, lasting until 8 pm (all times Central). Absentee and phone bids will be taken until 1 pm on Friday, Nov. 17.For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the upcoming Nov. 17-19 three-day estates auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . 