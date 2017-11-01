Jeff Heiser Sells Talk Network Radio (TNR) to Chuck Christie, a Virginia Financial Expert

Talk Network Radio (TNR), the 21st Century way to listen to radio, which went live 18 months ago was recently sold to Chuck Christie, President at HIS Kingdom Communications, LLC, New Dominion Media Group, it was announced today by Jeff Heiser.

Media Contact

Dick Baumbach

(321) 544-3440

baumbachandfisher@ gmail.com Dick Baumbach(321) 544-3440

End

-- Talk Network Radio (TNR), the 21Century way to listen to radio, which went live 18 months ago was recently sold to Chuck Christie, President at HIS Kingdom Communications, LLC, New Dominion Media Group as well as Heritage Wealth Management Group, all of Norfolk, Virginia, it was announced today by Jeff Heiser, the creator of TNR."I am extremely pleased and excited that Chuck Christie sees the huge potential for TNR and the progress we have made to make it a top radio operation via cell phone technology,"Heiser said."I definitely see this as the next major step in the development of HIS Kingdom Communications. The response that we have seen by the public to the TNR technology has truly been remarkable."Christie added.The official handoff of TNR's equipment and technology will occur on November 18. TNR, which has been headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida, will now be operating out of Norfolk, Virginia."As many individuals know radio, especially talk radio, is no longer being followed on the AM dial and in many cases the FM dial, but folks still want to hear hosts talking about positive and upbeat topics. The 21Century way of accomplishing that is with cell phone apps that allow you to listen to radio at anytime and anyplace," Heiser and Christie explained."It is so easy for folks to just go to their Apple or Android app store and get the TNR app for free" they said, adding "What is great is if you miss a show from your favorite host you can go to previous shows and listen to exactly the show you want to hear."Prior to launching TNR extensive research was done and found that the clear majority of individuals now listen to radio via their phones. TNR offers shows and programs that give positive insights into life as well as helpful hints on various topics, like wcj travel, entertainment etc.To get the TNR app for free just go to your Apple or Android app store and type in talk network radio. Once you log on you will be able to hear shows live as well as listening to shows on your time.Many of the shows and programs currently airing on TNR will continue to be offered. For additional information about TNR or to look at possible hosting opportunities go to info@talknetworkradio.com or call 757-966-0013 (Office), or 757-744-9647 (Mobile).-30-Media inquiries:Contact Dick Baumbach321-544-3440 orbaumbachandfisher@gmail.com