Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
October 2017
3130292827


INFINITI HR Joins the Home Care Association of America

 
 
BURTONSVILLE, Md. - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) INFINITI HR, is proud to announce its membership in the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA). The HCAOA guides and helps many of the franchises INFINITI HR partners with in the home care space.

The associate membership demonstrates INFINITI HR's commitment to advancing the private duty home care industry and helps enhance the strength and professionalism of private duty home care providers through education and best practices.

While INFINITI HR is helping advocate the vision of the association, they also offer expertise in the area of human resources management. Businesses today need help managing increasingly complex employee related matters, including employee relations, health benefits, workers' compensation claims, payroll, payroll tax compliance, and unemployment insurance claims. The HCAOA and many of its affiliates have contracted directly with INFINITI HR to assume these responsibilities and get support on things like payroll and tax administration, workers' compensation, unemployment, compliance, benefits, benefit administration, and more.

For more on membership, benefits, and how you can help support the companion care space, visit: http://www.hcaoa.org.

About HCAOA

As the exclusive wcj voice of the private duty home care industry for the past 13 years, HCAOA currently represents more than 2,500 companies that employ more than 500,000 caregivers across the United States. HCAOA represents the home care industry's unified voice in the nation's capital and state governments, promoting the industry's value.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages.

Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
