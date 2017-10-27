News By Tag
'Justice League,' 'Avengers,' 'Venom,' 'Dark Nights:Metal' Artists At Wizard World Comic Con Austin
Jorge Molina, Jonathan Glapion, Mike S. Miller, Sam de La Rosa, Shawn Coss, Tim Vigil, Stuart Sayger, Clinton Hobart, Genese Davis, Tom Cook, Phil Ortiz Among Leaders In Artist Alley At Austin Convention Center
Other superstar artists and writers populating Artist Alley are Mostafa Moussa ("Tales of the Thing," "Godzilla"), Ryan Kincaid ("Antoinette,"
In addition to appearing at their respective Artist Alley tables, select creators will participate in panel discussions and demonstration on the Creative Stage.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 14th and final event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Austin show hours are Friday, November 17, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Austin is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For wcj more on the 2017 Wizard World Austin, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
