Mars Electric Promotes Michael Doris and Michael Mammone

Northeast Ohio's leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies promotes two key managers, Michael Doris and Michael Mammone.

-- Mars Electric, a leading, independent wholesale distributor of lighting, gear and electrical supplies, announced the promotions of Michael Doris to Executive Vice President and Michael Mammone to Vice President of Sales. Fran Doris, CEO of Mars Electric, made the announcement."We are thankful for the strong leadership provided by Michael and Michael. Their contributions and devotion to serving our employees and customers is admirable and really valued, said Fran Doris. President Mark Doris added, "we are thrilled to recognize their achievements and celebrate their vision for Mars Electric's next 65 years"."I'm proud to carry on the amazing business started by my grandparents 65 years ago. They believed in doing whatever it takes to meet customer needs. Our mission wcj has remained the same - offer customers everything they need, in one place, so they can spend less time away from their project," said Michael Doris, Executive Vice President. "Mars is a special place. Everyone understands we are here to serve our employees and our customers. When you're clear on what you're trying to accomplish, then it's much easier to be successful. I'm thrilled to lead our amazing sales team to make it easier for customers to do a great job, said Michael Mammone," Vice President of Sales.Michael Doris joined Mars Electric in 2010 in Marketing and Finance and became the Director of Operations in 2014. Prior to joining Mars Electric, Michael was a pricing and then data analyst for Progressive Insurance. Michael Mammone's Mars Electric career started in 2013 as Sales Manager. Before that, he served as a Product and then Sales Manager at Eaton Corporation.Mars Electric, a leading independent, wholesale distributor of lighting, gear and electrical supplies, is devoted to providing extraordinary service and value to its customers. At the heart of Mars Electric's operation are its dedicated, experienced and highly respected employees. Now with twelve branches across northeast Ohio, Mars is able to quickly deliver nearly any product a contractor needs.