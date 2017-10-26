Winkle Rolls To The Summit With Bestselling Western

Western publishing house Rusty Spur Publishing announced earlier today that C. Wayne Winkle had scored a number one bestseller with his latest book, "Frank Bannon – The Fixer."

"Frank Bannon - The Fixer" hits number one on Amazon.

Contact

Nick Wale

***@outlawspublishing.com Nick Wale

End

-- It was announced earlier today that Rusty Spur Publishing, a subsidiary of Outlaws Publishing, had hit the top with "Frank Bannon – The Fixer" by bestselling Western author C. Wayne Winkle.Winkle, who has previously scored four top ten bestsellers, is the latest in an extensive line of number one bestsellers for the company. Outlaws Publishing is also currently enjoying top 100 success with Paul L. Thompson and several other authors."This is what our company was built to do," company chairman J.C. Hulsey announced this morning. "It's a time of great growth for Outlaws and our authors. We want each one of our authors to experience the success of Mr. Winkle."Rusty wcj Spur Publishing has also announced the release of two new C. Wayne Winkle releases—a boxset entitled "High Plains Rider," which pulls together all of Winkle's previous releases for the company. A new Western short story called "Ol' Lop Ear" is also being released.You can learn more about C. Wayne Winkle and Rusty Spur Publishing by emailing their press office at pubdept@outlawspublishing.com.