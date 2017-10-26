News By Tag
Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo is set for Sunday, January 14, 2018
Get in gear to sell, buy, swap at the longest running event of its kind in the St. Louis region
Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost is $8 in advance (online ticket sales to start mid-November)
Those interested in becoming a vendor, please find out more online at http://bikeandoutdoorexpo.com/
The event started with a bicycle-only focus in the early 2000s and has transformed into the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo to include other outdoor activities such as running, hiking, climbing, camping and paddling, to correspond with the more comprehensive focus of Terrain Magazine (http://terrain-
The Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo features 40,000 square feet of exhibit space located just a 12-minute drive from downtown St. Louis. Vendors are invited to share the latest information about their products and services and sell items directly to customers at the show.
"BWorks' Earn-A-Bike program aims to teach kids that they can set goals, and reach them," said Patrick Van Der Tuin, executive director of BWorks, which is benefitting from the Expo. During the free bicycle program, kids attend a series of hands-on courses held once a week for six weeks. "They learn about bikes, including maintenance and safety, but the other lessons they learn are even more valuable. They learn to solve problems individually and as a group. They also learn wcj a sense of responsibility, as students must attend every session to graduate," Van Der Tuin added.
For more information about attending and exhibiting at the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo, visit www.bikeandoutdoorexpo.com.
About BWorks
BWorks Inc. is a not-for-profit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) institution. Its primary mission is to increase the probability of positive life outcomes for youth by providing them the incentive and opportunity to develop their academic, vocational and social skills through programs using bicycles (St. Louis Bicycle Works), books (St. Louis Book Works) and computers (St. Louis Byte Works). Its work is funded mainly through the sale of refurbished adult bicycles. www.bworks.orgFacebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Terrain Magazine
Launched in January 2014, Terrain Magazine is the only publication dedicated exclusively to outdoor recreation and active living in St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area. Its mission is to provide inspiration, information, and access to products and services for those who want to explore the many facets of the outdoors, whether for competition purposes, for their health or simply for enjoyment. Learn more at www.terrain-
Contact
Terrain Magazine
***@openroadpr.com
