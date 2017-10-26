 
Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo is set for Sunday, January 14, 2018

Get in gear to sell, buy, swap at the longest running event of its kind in the St. Louis region
 
 
Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo
Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo
 
ST. LOUIS - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready? Time is fast approaching for the largest bicycle and outdoor expo in the region. Mark your calendars for the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo on Sunday, January 14. Presented by BWorks and Terrain Magazine, the event takes place at the Gateway Conference Center in Collinsville, Ill., 1 Gateway Dr., 62234. With approximately 160 booths from individuals and businesses selling new and used bicycles and other outdoor equipment at prices to move, this 16-year-old event is the place to get those items you need for the upcoming season.

Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost is $8 in advance (online ticket sales to start mid-November) or $12 at the door (children age 10 and under are free). Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the not-for-profit BWorks (http://www.bworks.org/).

Those interested in becoming a vendor, please find out more online at http://bikeandoutdoorexpo.com/index.php/exhibit/ or contact Zac Metcalf at 314-561-4701 as vendor space is filling up quickly.


The event started with a bicycle-only focus in the early 2000s and has transformed into the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo to include other outdoor activities such as running, hiking, climbing, camping and paddling, to correspond with the more comprehensive focus of Terrain Magazine (http://terrain-mag.com/). "Last year's event was the biggest yet, attracting more than 2,000 attendees and 100 vendors," said Brad Kovach, editor of Terrain. "The response we got from everyone who participated was overwhelmingly positive. We're excited to offer this high-quality event with the goal of helping grow the outdoor community in and around St. Louis."

The Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo features 40,000 square feet of exhibit space located just a 12-minute drive from downtown St. Louis. Vendors are invited to share the latest information about their products and services and sell items directly to customers at the show.

"BWorks' Earn-A-Bike program aims to teach kids that they can set goals, and reach them," said Patrick Van Der Tuin, executive director of BWorks, which is benefitting from the Expo. During the free bicycle program, kids attend a series of hands-on courses held once a week for six weeks. "They learn about bikes, including maintenance and safety, but the other lessons they learn are even more valuable. They learn to solve problems individually and as a group. They also learn wcj a sense of responsibility, as students must attend every session to graduate," Van Der Tuin added.

For more information about attending and exhibiting at the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo, visit www.bikeandoutdoorexpo.com.

About BWorks

BWorks Inc. is a not-for-profit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) institution. Its primary mission is to increase the probability of positive life outcomes for youth by providing them the incentive and opportunity to develop their academic, vocational and social skills through programs using bicycles (St. Louis Bicycle Works), books (St. Louis Book Works) and computers (St. Louis Byte Works). Its work is funded mainly through the sale of refurbished adult bicycles. www.bworks.orgFacebook (https://www.facebook.com/stlbicycleworks/). Twitter (https://twitter.com/StlBicycleWorks).

About Terrain Magazine

Launched in January 2014, Terrain Magazine is the only publication dedicated exclusively to outdoor recreation and active living in St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area. Its mission is to provide inspiration, information, and access to products and services for those who want to explore the many facets of the outdoors, whether for competition purposes, for their health or simply for enjoyment. Learn more at www.terrain-mag.com. Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/terrainmag/). Twitter (https://twitter.com/TerrainMag).

