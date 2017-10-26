 
News By Tag
* Rockland pizza
* Rockland business
* South Shore Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rockland
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726


Rockland Chamber of Commerce to hold Annual PizzaPalooza on Nov. 7th

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rockland pizza
Rockland business
South Shore Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Rockland - Massachusetts - US

ROCKLAND, Mass. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- .The Rockland Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd Annual PizzaPalooza on Tuesday, November 7th with proceeds to benefit OneRockland.

Slated from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rogers Middle School Gymnasium, 100 Taunton Avenue in Rockland, the popular event will bring local restaurants and pizza establishments head-to-head in a pizza showdown to be declared "best pizza in Rockland."

Tickets at $10 per person/$20 per family can be purchased at the door the evening of the PizzaPalooza.

To date, restaurants competing for the "best pizza" title include: Player's Sports Bar & Grille, Rockland Bar & Grill, Rockland House of Pizza, Mike's Pizza, Domino's, Manny's, Corner Grill and Pizzings Pizza & Wings in Abington.

For more information, please contact edykeman@southshorechamber.org

Event sponsors are MountainOne, Magoun Biggins and Amos A. Phelps & Son Insurance.

About the Rockland Chamber of Commerce

With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The wcj South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share