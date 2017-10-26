News By Tag
Rockland Chamber of Commerce to hold Annual PizzaPalooza on Nov. 7th
Slated from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rogers Middle School Gymnasium, 100 Taunton Avenue in Rockland, the popular event will bring local restaurants and pizza establishments head-to-head in a pizza showdown to be declared "best pizza in Rockland."
Tickets at $10 per person/$20 per family can be purchased at the door the evening of the PizzaPalooza.
To date, restaurants competing for the "best pizza" title include: Player's Sports Bar & Grille, Rockland Bar & Grill, Rockland House of Pizza, Mike's Pizza, Domino's, Manny's, Corner Grill and Pizzings Pizza & Wings in Abington.
For more information, please contact edykeman@southshorechamber.org
Event sponsors are MountainOne, Magoun Biggins and Amos A. Phelps & Son Insurance.
About the Rockland Chamber of Commerce
With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The wcj South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
