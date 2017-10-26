 
Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces the Winners of the 2017 Cleantech Awards

Six business and individual winners recognized as Colorado's cleantech leaders
 
 
GOLDEN, Colo. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) presented awards to six leaders at the annual Colorado Cleantech Awards Celebration. Recipients were acknowledged for their efforts in advancing Colorado's cleantech ecosystem, increasing jobs and driving innovation in the cleantech sector.

"The cleantech awards winners represent some of the most exciting technical, collaborative and creative efforts taking place in the state today," said Shelly Curtiss, CCIA's executive director. "The companies and individuals recognized as finalists and winners this year are the reason why Colorado is a national leader in the cleantech space. I look forward to supporting their continued success."

Winners were selected based on their ability to make an impact in the cleantech marketplace. The set of criteria used to judge the awards include the winners' ability to achieve viable market strategies, entrepreneurial activity, an ability to raise funds to support technology development or commercialization efforts and statewide job creation.

CCIA's Leadership in Advancing Cleantech Award winners are:

High Impact Cleantech Company of the Year:
Enbala Power Network

Breakout Cleantech Company of the Year:
Solid Power and SunTech Drive

Emerging Cleantech Company of the Year:
AMP Robtics

Colorado Cleantech Innovator of the Year:
Dustin Smith, SolarTAC and NXTGrid

Legislator of the Year:
State Senator Kevin Priola

The Cleantech Awards Dinner welcomed 300 people to Boulder, Colorado to celebrate Colorado's vibrant cleantech community. In addition to the CCIA awards, Rocky Mountain Cleantech Open teams presented 1-minute speed pitch presentations and the organization announced their regional winners.  Idaho-based Inergy Solar and Colorado-based RenewWest were selected to attend the Cleantech Open's annual Global Forum in Los Angeles in January, with Colorado-based Hyperion named as an alternate.

To close out the year, CCIA wcj will release the fifth edition of the Innovative Energy Review magazine in November. The national publication reaches 20,000 targeted cleantech, high-tech, advanced energy, venture and economic development executives across the country.

About Colorado Cleantech Industries Association

Founded in 2008, CCIA is a statewide, industry-led, industry-focused organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industry. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht....

Emily Long
***@coloradocleantech.com
Click to Share