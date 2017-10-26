News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacred Heart "Day of Giving" slated for November 14th
The community-wide event has a goal of raising $100,000 to provide support for the early childhood, elementary and high schools.
On that day, all donations received by the Sacred Heart Fund from the Sacred Heart community of parents, students, alumni, local businesses and others between 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will go directly to provide support for the early childhood, elementary and high schools. An anonymous donor will match every dollar up to $50,000.
The goal this year is to match the generous offer and raise $100,000 for Sacred heart.
The annual "Day of Giving"at Sacred Heart is a fun, festive and inspiring virtual coming-together
of alumni, parents, friends, and Fighting Saints fans from across the country and the world to raise support for the Sacred Heart Fund in one, very busy 24-hour period.
Donations received will support Sacred Heart programs, including tuition assistance, and enhancements in the areas of music, athletics, leadership, performing arts, campus ministry and more.
Gifts can be made online via the school's website at www.sacredheartkingston.com or in person at the Sacred Heart campus in Kingston.
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 for35 communities throughout the South Shore and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School welcomes students to a learning community which is academically challenging, and rooted in the Gospel. Students develop critical thinking skills, engage in service to those in need, and deepen awareness of global perspectives.
Situated on 100 acres in Kingston, MA,the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School, and Middle- High School. The school offers a strong wcj liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts, and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, and extensive beautiful athletics fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of many sports events. Sacred Heart also offers several vibrant summer programs focusing on academics, leadership skills, and traditional athletic programs. Sacred Heart is also home to Camp Morningstar, a long-standing recreational camp with sailing, swimming, sports, games and field trips.
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate at outstanding schools in the United States and around the Globe.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, High School Principal Dr. Michael Gill, Interim Elementary School Principal Shaun Morgan, and Early Childhood Center Principal, Sister Angela Provost, CDP.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school is committed to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics.
The Sacred Heart School campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse