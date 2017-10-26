News By Tag
KTGY-Designed AVA NoMa Receives Best Washington/Baltimore High-Rise Apartment Community Award
AVA NoMa (short for "north of Massachusetts Avenue") is a new 13-story, 438-unit mixed-use apartment community developed by AvalonBay Communities and designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning. The apartment homes range from studio to three-bedroom units. Community amenities include more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities; an indoor-outdoor roof deck with a swimming pool and views of the DC skyline including the Capitol and the Washington Monument, an indoor-outdoor lounge with a kitchen and theater, and an indoor-outdoor fitness center with a yoga and spin studio. The large gym opens onto an outdoor courtyard with additional fitness equipment. The building also has a 24-hour concierge on staff to manage the package delivery system and accommodate residents. The ground floor also includes a dog park and wcj pet spa, plus 6,700 square feet of retail space. AVA NoMa has a cast-in-place and post-tensioned concrete structural frame with brick veneer and metal panel exterior finishes reminiscent of the warehouse district of the past and the modern style of the present.
The event was held on October 25, 2017, at the National Association of Home Builders Conference Center in Washington, D.C. For the past 21 years, Delta Associates has given awards for excellence to recognize outstanding accomplishments in the multifamily industry.
About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 286 apartment communities containing 82,964 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 23 communities were under development and ten communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More information may be found on the Company's website at www.avalonbay.com.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com.
