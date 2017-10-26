News By Tag
Workforce Honors GAI Consultants with Optimas Gold
National Engineering Firm Accepts Award for Training and Leadership Program
Highlights/Key Facts
About the Award
• The Business Impact Award recognizes organizations that have developed a program that delivers significant financial impact or maintains a winning edge over their competition.
• Visit Workforce.com to view the award announcement and see additional award winners.
• The award announcement will also appear in the November/December print edition of Workforce Magazine.
About GAI's Training Program
• GAI's program includes courses geared towards up-and-coming leaders, new supervisors, and experienced managers as well as professional contributors.
• GAI provides on-site leadership training developed internally and by DDI Inc. with curriculum tracks based on core, technical, and leadership competencies.
• GAI provides a year-long Harvard Business School leadership program where employees engage in online lessons and then convene monthly to apply what was learned.
• GAI also offers an on-site MBA program in partnership with Point Park University as well as a generous tuition reimbursement program.
• GAI leaders provide regular coaching to reinforce wcj skills learned in class.
• In 2016, GAI staff participated in over 7,500 hours of training.
• On April 5, 2017, GAI accepted an Engaging Pittsburgh: Innovative People Practices award from the Pittsburgh Human Resources Association for the firm's GAI University program.
Quote
• John Oliverio, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Senior Associate & Chief HR Director, GAI Consultants:
"GAI is very proud to be a recipient of a Workforce Optimas award. GAI's employees are our greatest asset and we share many benefits from our continued investments in their professional development."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
