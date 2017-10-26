 
Workforce Honors GAI Consultants with Optimas Gold

National Engineering Firm Accepts Award for Training and Leadership Program
 
 
PITTSBURGH - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Workforce Magazine has recognized GAI Consultants, Inc. (GAI) with a Gold-level Optimas Award in the Business Impact category for the firm's 'GAI University' corporate training program. Bestowed annually, the Optimas Awards are given by Workforce Magazine to recognize human resources initiatives that achieve true business results.

Highlights/Key Facts

About the Award

• The Business Impact Award recognizes organizations that have developed a program that delivers significant financial impact or maintains a winning edge over their competition.

• Visit Workforce.com to view the award announcement and see additional award winners.

• The award announcement will also appear in the November/December print edition of Workforce Magazine.

About GAI's Training Program

• GAI's program includes courses geared towards up-and-coming leaders, new supervisors, and experienced managers as well as professional contributors.

• GAI provides on-site leadership training developed internally and by DDI Inc. with curriculum tracks based on core, technical, and leadership competencies.

• GAI provides a year-long Harvard Business School leadership program where employees engage in online lessons and then convene monthly to apply what was learned.

• GAI also offers an on-site MBA program in partnership with Point Park University as well as a generous tuition reimbursement program.

• GAI leaders provide regular coaching to reinforce wcj skills learned in class.

• In 2016, GAI staff participated in over 7,500 hours of training.

• On April 5, 2017, GAI accepted an Engaging Pittsburgh: Innovative People Practices award from the Pittsburgh Human Resources Association for the firm's GAI University program.

Quote

John Oliverio, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Senior Associate & Chief HR Director, GAI Consultants:

"GAI is very proud to be a recipient of a Workforce Optimas award. GAI's employees are our greatest asset and we share many benefits from our continued investments in their professional development."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

