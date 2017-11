Engineered Tax Services Sponsored 2018 Heal America Pastor's Breakfast

Media Contact

Melissa Ferguson

440-463-2371

mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com Melissa Ferguson440-463-2371

End

-- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) sponsored the 2018 Heal America Pastor's Breakfast at New Wine Ministries in Broward County. The goal of the event for ETS was to talk about the impacts of tax reform on churches, businesses, and on the American people. CEO and tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez, works on the tax reform blueprint in Washington D.C. weekly with Congress and Senate, and he is passionate about getting it done before the end of the year. Because he was in Washington D.C. this past week, Mr. Gonzalez had Tax Specialist, Nate Rodriguez, speak in his place at the event.Mr. Rodriguez has worked with Mr. Gonzalez for several years and has led roundtables on tax reform in the past. He covered the impacts of tax reform as well as how President Trump's potential repeal of the Johnson Amendment would affect non-profits, churches, and church leaders. As stated in an interview this past July: "We've really helped because I've gotten rid of the Johnson Amendment, now we are going to go try to get rid of it permanently in Congress, but I signed an executive order so that now people like you wcj that I want to hear from, ministers and preachers and rabbis and whoever it may be, they can speak," said President Trump.Currently, the Johnson Amendment prohibits 501 (c)(3) non-profit organizations from opposing or endorsing political candidates. So, if this changes, churches and non-profits will be free to lobby for more specific causes and endorse candidates of their choice. https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Johnson_ Amendment Ultimately, the Heal America 2018 event was a success – with leaders and pastors from around the United States that came together to discuss ideas to "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) and to support the Presidential Administration.