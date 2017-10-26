News By Tag
Up on the roof. Cazeault re-opens Plymouth roofing location
Cazeault Roofing and Solar is a family owned and operated business that has been providing roofing and services to home and business owners in Eastern Massachusetts since 1927.
"We are happy to re-establish a home in America's hometown again," noted Russell Cazeault. "Plymouth wcj and the South Shore region have many older homes that require tender loving care and expert workmanship. Most homeowners understand that the roof is one of the most important parts of the home's integrity —it's the first line of protection that your home has against weather and the elements. Keeping the roof in good condition is the best way to keep your entire home's structure in great condition."
Strategically located near a major supplier and quick easy access to Route 3, the new Plymouth location allows Cazeault to more effectively serve the Plymouth County area. The company has six roofing installation crews and will be adding additional technicians to meet growing demand.
Cazeault offers both roof replacement as well as exterior repairs including replacement windows, new siding, or gutters repairs or installation. Roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing and fabrication, cedar roofing, copper roofing and flat roofing. Roofing choice depends on the home's aesthetic style, budget, and energy efficiency needs. Cazeault Roofing also services many commercial customers for both repairs as well as replacement
For more information or arrange an appointment contact Russell Cazeault, http://www.cazeaultroofers.com, 508-747-3800.
