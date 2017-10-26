 
New book features heart-stopping and pulse-pounding horror films from throughout filmmaking history

 
 
101 Scariest Movies Ever Made SMALL
101 Scariest Movies Ever Made SMALL
ALBANY, Ga. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of The 101 Scariest Movies Ever Made by Christopher Wayne Curry, David C. Hayes, Charles E. Pratt Jr., Andrew J. Rausch, and R. D. Riley.

From The Blair Witch Project (2009) to The Exorcist (1973), 101 examples of horror in one easy-to-access volume. Cannibals, psychos, monsters, and weirdoes from the silent era to today, all packed with memorable dialogue quotes, critical reviews, cast lists, synopses, trivia, and more.

Experience again the heart-stopping and pulse-pounding horror films from throughout filmmaking history.

Introduction by Darryl Mayeski. Illustrated.

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher wcj Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
***@benohmart.com
