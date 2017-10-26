News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Great American Cookies as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Great American Cookies!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Great American Cookies
All of their Cookies and Brownies begin with carefully tested recipes, highly controlled production and the finest ingredients from their batter facility in Atlanta, Georgia. Each of their premium treats is handcrafted and baked fresh daily in your local Great American Cookies store.
From our signature Cookie Cakes to their deliciously rich Brownies, Great American Cookies takes the time to do it right. The end results are the finest fresh-baked products right in your neighborhood – perfect for every occasion and celebration.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento wcj and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
