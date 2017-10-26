 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Great American Cookies as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Great American Cookies as a Gold Member
 
 
Great American Cookies Doral Chamber Member
Great American Cookies Doral Chamber Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Great American Cookies as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Great American Cookies will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Great American Cookies!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on the strength of a generations-old family recipe, Great American Cookies set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in shopping centers nationwide. Their first store opened in 1977 in Atlanta, and they've been proudly offering freshly baked Cookies, Brownies and Cookie Cakes ever since

All of their Cookies and Brownies begin with carefully tested recipes, highly controlled production and the finest ingredients from their batter facility in Atlanta, Georgia. Each of their premium treats is handcrafted and baked fresh daily in your local Great American Cookies store.

From our signature Cookie Cakes to their deliciously rich Brownies, Great American Cookies takes the time to do it right. The end results are the finest fresh-baked products right in your neighborhood – perfect for every occasion and celebration.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento wcj and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Great American Cookies

peter_panichi@yahoo.com
http://www.greatamericancookies.com/locations/dolphin-mall/

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Click to Share