Industry News





Triangle Real Estate Group Takes 2nd Place Wings in the HBA's 2017 Grill 'N' Chili Challenge

 
 
22814116_10214837501634860_7456601499945775269_n
RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, took home 2nd place for their WonderWings in the annual Raleigh-Wake county Home Builder's Association's Grill 'N' Chili Challenge on Thursday, October 26th, 2017. Triangle Real Estate Group's (TREG's) "WonderWings" entry was submitted by NC Real Estate Broker, Alex Moore. Pamela Mansueti, Broker, was awarded a position in the FINALISTS category with her entry of "TREG'S Champion Chili." "Akex and Pamela's efforts, along with the support of the rest of our devoted group, made this day very exciting for all of us," said Katherin Burnette, CEO.

Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle wcj Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.
