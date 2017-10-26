United Premier Soccer League Announces New Corporate Sponsorship with Signature Style Jewelry

Lincoln (Neb.)-Based Jewelry Manufacturer Is New Official Champion Ring Provider

SignatureStyleJewelry

End

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce a business partnership with Signature Style Jewelry.Signature Style Jewelry is a leading online retailer of championship rings, class rings, corporate rings, military rings and fashion jewelry. The company's rapid growth can be attributed to its commitment to innovate custom jewelry.As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL championship team will receive rings, and all league members will have access to exclusive pricing.United Premier Soccer League President Leonel Lopez said, "Signature Style Jewelry is as good as it gets when it comes to Championship Rings, and our Champions deserve rings to remember their achievements. We want to thank Signature Style Jewelry for their sponsorship of the UPSL and we look forward to many, many beautiful rings for seasons to come."Signature Style Jewelry owns its own manufacturing facilities where the company has invested millions in to state-of-the-art equipment to get the most precision detail possible on its rings.Signature Style Jewelry National Sales Manager Scott Roseland said, "Signature Style Jewelry can't be more honored to be a part of the UPSL as it takes soccer in the United States to new levels. We believe that Your Success is Our Masterpiece, and we plan to bring that to every championship team in the UPSL."The UPSL is in more than 50 different key soccer markets across 22 states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.Signature Style Jewelry is the Official Championship Ring Company of the United Premier Soccer League. Founded in 2001, Signature Style Jewelry is an industry leader in custom jewelry.Contact:Scott Roseland, National Sales ManagerEmail: 402-413-1211Direct: scott@signaturestylejewelry.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. wcj UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleaguewww.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague