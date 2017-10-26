News By Tag
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc. to Begin Carrying Benzene Detector Tubes
Uniphos recognizes the potential health risks for chemicals such as benzene. Recent incidents in the news have illustrated the detrimental health effects of benzene, as it is a human carcinogen. As a result, Uniphos now sells benzene detector tubes.
The measuring range for benzene using the PID pre-filter tubes by Uniphos wcj is 50 ppb to 200 ppm. The quality and accuracy of their tubes in measuring benzene, according to Leanne Rekiel, marketer for Uniphos, is second to none.
"As we all know, exposure to these types of gases can result in critical health injuries and even fatalities,"
About Uniphos:
Safety is a core value at Uniphos Envirotronic Inc., and their goal is to ensure that their detection and monitoring equipment provide reliable and immediate indications of toxic and flammable gas concentrations.
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300
Sugar Land, TX 77479
1-844-247-0450 (toll free)
1-832-956-0800 (local)
1-832-500-3718 (fax)
https://www.uniphosamericas.com/
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
Leanne Rekiel
***@gmail.com
