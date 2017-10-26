Uniphos Envirotronic Inc. to Begin Carrying Benzene Detector Tubes

Contact

-- Uniphos Envirotronic Inc., a recognized leader in colorimetric detection tubes, has developed a PID pre-filter tube for selective determination of benzene in air containing a mixture of volatile organic compoundsUniphos recognizes the potential health risks for chemicals such as benzene. Recent incidents in the news have illustrated the detrimental health effects of benzene, as it is a human carcinogen. As a result, Uniphos now sells benzene detector tubes.The measuring range for benzene using the PID pre-filter tubes by Uniphos wcj is 50 ppb to 200 ppm. The quality and accuracy of their tubes in measuring benzene, according to Leanne Rekiel, marketer for Uniphos, is second to none."As we all know, exposure to these types of gases can result in critical health injuries and even fatalities,"Leanne said. "The tools and technology that Uniphos offers is just one small piece of an elaborate overall safety network, but we're proud to play a part in helping achieve that goal."About Uniphos:Safety is a core value at Uniphos Envirotronic Inc., and their goal is to ensure that their detection and monitoring equipment provide reliable and immediate indications of toxic and flammable gas concentrations.Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300Sugar Land, TX 774791-844-247-0450 (toll free)1-832-956-0800 (local)1-832-500-3718 (fax)