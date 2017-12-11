 
News By Tag
* 1901 Summit Condos
* Coldwell Banker New Homes
* Union City Condos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Union City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726

Coldwell Banker Introduces 1901 Summit Condos in Union City, NJ

Prospective buyers can tour the chic two-bedroom, 2 full bath condos with amazing amenities and close proximity to Metro area transportation including buses to NYC during Open Houses on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
 
 
1901 Summit Condos in Union City, NJ
1901 Summit Condos in Union City, NJ
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 1901 Summit Condos
* Coldwell Banker New Homes
* Union City Condos

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Union City - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Products

UNION CITY, N.J. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Once again, the dynamic team at DeMattheis Real Estate (DRE), a full service real estate company, is bringing its talents and urban development flair to a new collection of only 21 luxury condominiums at 1901 Summit Condos in the highly sought after West Hoboken area of Union City, NJ. According to Coldwell Banker New Homes, one of the nation's largest award winning residential brokerage firms, prospective buyers are invited to tour the chic two-bedroom, 2 full bath condos with amazing amenities and close proximity to Metro area transportation including buses to NYC during Open Houses on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Some condos even offer stunning NYC skyline views. Prices start from the mid- $400,000's.

"We are so excited to unveil these lavishly appointed condos in a boutique elevator building in the West Hoboken area of Union City," explains Coldwell Banker New Homes Vice President David Schoner. "The thriving urban area with its easy commute to NYC, a superb array of everyday conveniences, and many choices for dining and entertainment has become a hot spot. Owners enjoy a fine array of shopping from major malls to outlets to the many shops and restaurants in neighboring Hoboken."

He notes that the building is also across from the historical St. Michael's Enclave with beautiful surrounding parklike grounds and sport's fields.

New Homes Sales Associate Grisselle Martinez of the Grisselle Group at Coldwell Banker in Hoboken further explains, "These new condos are the perfect addition to the neighborhood. Owners are going to love the many modern details including wide plank hardwood floors, Smart Home technologies and a versatile open living concept that flows into a gourmet-style kitchen with designer quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful sleek wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting. The layout is perfect for entertaining or just coming home to relax and chill."

She wcj further describes, "There are two bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and two full baths with gorgeous imported Carrera marble tile to add to the luxurious feel of each condo."

Other features include in-unit Samsung washer and dryer, inviting lobby area, and on-site indoor parking. "Residents will also love the furnished outside patio with grills perfect for al fresco entertaining," notes Martinez.

The new building is just another example of what DeMattheis Real Estate (DRE) does best – provide today's urban buyers "modern living with universal appeal" in sought after locations. For more than 40 collective years, the principals of DRE have demonstrated a proven track record of success for its growing portfolio of apartments, urban rehabilitation / condominium properties and shopping centers throughout New Jersey.

For additional information, please contact New Homes Specialist Grisselle Martinez of the Grisselle Group at Coldwell Banker in Hoboken on cell at (201) 725-5903, direct at (201) 533-3061, or visit www.cbnewhomesandcondos.com

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (http://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/) in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 55 offices with more than 3,100 sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, N.Y. to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, N.Y. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/ for more information.

Contact
Coldwell Banker New Homes
***@cbnewhomes.com
End
Source:Coldwell Banker New Homes
Email:***@cbnewhomes.com
Tags:1901 Summit Condos, Coldwell Banker New Homes, Union City Condos
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Union City - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coldwell Banker New Homes & Condominiums News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share