Coldwell Banker Introduces 1901 Summit Condos in Union City, NJ
Prospective buyers can tour the chic two-bedroom, 2 full bath condos with amazing amenities and close proximity to Metro area transportation including buses to NYC during Open Houses on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
"We are so excited to unveil these lavishly appointed condos in a boutique elevator building in the West Hoboken area of Union City," explains Coldwell Banker New Homes Vice President David Schoner. "The thriving urban area with its easy commute to NYC, a superb array of everyday conveniences, and many choices for dining and entertainment has become a hot spot. Owners enjoy a fine array of shopping from major malls to outlets to the many shops and restaurants in neighboring Hoboken."
He notes that the building is also across from the historical St. Michael's Enclave with beautiful surrounding parklike grounds and sport's fields.
New Homes Sales Associate Grisselle Martinez of the Grisselle Group at Coldwell Banker in Hoboken further explains, "These new condos are the perfect addition to the neighborhood. Owners are going to love the many modern details including wide plank hardwood floors, Smart Home technologies and a versatile open living concept that flows into a gourmet-style kitchen with designer quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful sleek wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting. The layout is perfect for entertaining or just coming home to relax and chill."
She wcj further describes, "There are two bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and two full baths with gorgeous imported Carrera marble tile to add to the luxurious feel of each condo."
Other features include in-unit Samsung washer and dryer, inviting lobby area, and on-site indoor parking. "Residents will also love the furnished outside patio with grills perfect for al fresco entertaining,"
The new building is just another example of what DeMattheis Real Estate (DRE) does best – provide today's urban buyers "modern living with universal appeal" in sought after locations. For more than 40 collective years, the principals of DRE have demonstrated a proven track record of success for its growing portfolio of apartments, urban rehabilitation / condominium properties and shopping centers throughout New Jersey.
For additional information, please contact New Homes Specialist Grisselle Martinez of the Grisselle Group at Coldwell Banker in Hoboken on cell at (201) 725-5903, direct at (201) 533-3061, or visit www.cbnewhomesandcondos.com
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (http://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/
