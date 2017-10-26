News By Tag
'The Spirit of Winter" Holiday Light Show comes to the Winery at Sovereign Estate
Minnesota's first ever completely solar-powered Holiday Light Event features 8 miles of LED lights on 10 acres of vineyard countryside.
Visitors will be able to stroll through the estate grounds with illuminated trees, buildings, trails and syncronized light/music shows. The Spirit of Winter features 12 attractions for children of all ages including a life-sized Nativity scene, petting zoo, cookies and cocoa, ice skating rink, photos with Santa.
The "Spirit of Winter" solar-powered holiday light show opens Wednesday November 22, 2017. After being closed Thanksgiving Day, the show will run Thursday through Sundays, 4:30 pm to 9 pm. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 3-12. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free. Group discounts are also available.
Make the "Spirit of Winter" a new holiday tradition! Just follow the stars!
For more information, sponsorship and dates when the event is closed, please go to http:www.SovereignEstatewine.com.
Contact: Mike Woodley Events Director
The Winery at Sovereign Estate
Home of The Spirit of Winter Holiday Light Sbow
mike.woodley@
Media Contact
Mike Woodley
6123860082
***@sovereignestatewine.com
