'The Spirit of Winter" Holiday Light Show comes to the Winery at Sovereign Estate

Minnesota's first ever completely solar-powered Holiday Light Event features 8 miles of LED lights on 10 acres of vineyard countryside.
 
 
Postcard Front v2-page-001
WACONIA, Minn. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The "Spirit of Winter" Festival of Lights presented by The Winery at Sovereign Estate will transform an award-winning Minnesota vineyard in Waconia, MN into a one-of-a-kind winter holiday experience for families and people of all ages. With over 8 miles of LED lighting displayed on 10 acres of a lakeside vineyard, Sovereign Estate will be Minnesota's first agri-tourism attraction powered entirely by the solar energy generated on-site.

Visitors will be able to stroll through the estate grounds with illuminated trees, buildings, trails and syncronized light/music shows. The Spirit of Winter features 12 attractions for children of all ages including a life-sized Nativity scene, petting zoo, cookies and cocoa, ice skating rink, photos with Santa. Of course, there is wcj also  award-winning wine for grown ups.

The "Spirit of Winter" solar-powered holiday light show opens Wednesday November 22, 2017. After being closed Thanksgiving Day, the show will run Thursday through Sundays, 4:30 pm to 9 pm. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 3-12. Children under the age of 3 are admitted free. Group discounts are also available.

Make the "Spirit of Winter" a new holiday tradition! Just follow the stars!

For more information, sponsorship and dates when the event is closed, please go to http:www.SovereignEstatewine.com.

Contact: Mike Woodley Events Director
The Winery at Sovereign Estate
Home of The Spirit of Winter Holiday Light Sbow
mike.woodley@Sovereignestatewine.com / 612-386-0082 https://www.SovereignEstateWine.com

Media Contact
Mike Woodley
6123860082
***@sovereignestatewine.com
Source:Sovereign Estate Wine
Email:***@sovereignestatewine.com Email Verified
Tags:Sovereign Estate, Wine, Solar
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Waconia - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Events
