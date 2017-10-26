MIAs Mid-career Italian Artists

-- MIAs – Mid-career ITALIAN ARTISTSCurated by Roberto BrunelliExhibition opening on Saturday the 4th of November at 18.00 – 2nd of December 2017GIAMPIERO BASUTTI Studio d'arte per il '900www.brunelliroberto.itVia Della Rocca, 10 – 10123 Turin,The exhibition will be open from every Tuesday to Saturday, from 10.30 to 12.30, and from 15.30 to 19.30Guido Bagini, Massimo Barzagli, Alessandro Bazan, Betty Bee, Francesco Bocchini, Walter Bortolossi, Luca Caccioni, Paolo Canevari, Monica Carocci, Sergio Cascavilla, Gennaro Castellano, Andrea Chiesi, Marco Cingolani, Cuoghi Corsello, Vanni Cuoghi, Nizzo De Curtis, Francesco De Grandi, Santolo De Luca, Enrico Tommaso De Paris, Mario Dellavedova, Francesco Di Lernia, Fulvio Di Piazza, Daniele Galliano, Patrizia Giambi, Sergio Fermariello, Jonathan Guaitamacchi, Massimo Kaufmann, Gabriele Lamberti, Antonella Mazzoni, Simone Pellegrini, Luca Piovaccari, Pierluigi Pusole, Sergio Sarra, Remo Suprani, Stefano Tedioli, Marco Veronese, Velasco Vitali.More than 25 years after the issue of Flash Art magazine No. 158 (October/November wcj 1990) about young art, entitled "Speciale Arte Giovane", Roberto Brunelli leads us on a journey through what these artists, who are today mid-career artists, were able to do. They interpreted the past, anticipated the future economic crisis and –above all- a crisis of social and moral values, which has a huge impact on today's society. Thus reaffirming that these artists, who nowadays are 55 years old, are still full of energy and have a lot to say.