 
News By Tag
* Mid-career Italian Artists
* Mias
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Torino
  Piemonte
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726


MIAs Mid-career Italian Artists

 
 
MIAs Mid-career Italian Artists
MIAs Mid-career Italian Artists
TORINO, Italy - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- MIAs – Mid-career ITALIAN ARTISTS

Curated by Roberto Brunelli

Exhibition opening on Saturday the 4th of November at 18.00 – 2nd of December 2017

GIAMPIERO BASUTTI Studio d'arte per il '900

www.brunelliroberto.it

Via Della Rocca, 10 – 10123 Turin,

The exhibition will be open from every Tuesday to Saturday, from 10.30 to 12.30, and from 15.30 to 19.30

Guido Bagini, Massimo Barzagli, Alessandro Bazan, Betty Bee, Francesco Bocchini, Walter Bortolossi, Luca Caccioni, Paolo Canevari, Monica Carocci, Sergio Cascavilla, Gennaro Castellano, Andrea Chiesi, Marco Cingolani, Cuoghi Corsello, Vanni Cuoghi, Nizzo De Curtis, Francesco De Grandi, Santolo De Luca, Enrico Tommaso De Paris, Mario Dellavedova, Francesco Di Lernia, Fulvio Di Piazza, Daniele Galliano, Patrizia Giambi, Sergio Fermariello, Jonathan Guaitamacchi, Massimo Kaufmann, Gabriele Lamberti, Antonella Mazzoni, Simone Pellegrini, Luca Piovaccari, Pierluigi Pusole, Sergio Sarra, Remo Suprani, Stefano Tedioli, Marco Veronese, Velasco Vitali.

More than 25 years after the issue of Flash Art magazine No. 158 (October/November wcj 1990) about young art, entitled "Speciale Arte Giovane", Roberto Brunelli leads us on a journey through what these artists, who are today mid-career artists, were able to do. They interpreted the past, anticipated the future economic crisis and –above all- a crisis of social and moral values, which has a huge impact on today's society. Thus reaffirming that these artists, who nowadays are 55 years old, are still full of energy and have a lot to say.
End
Source:Brunelli Roberto
Email:***@brunelliroberto.it Email Verified
Tags:Mid-career Italian Artists, Mias
Industry:Arts
Location:Torino - Piemonte - Italy
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share