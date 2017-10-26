News By Tag
Maine College of Health Professions Only Maine College to Offer Nursing Degree Combination
Newly added RN to BSN program expands student options beyond associate's degree in nursing
"We are exceptionally proud to be the only college in Maine that offers both the associate's degree in nursing and the RN to BSN." said Dr. Monika Bissell, MCHP President. "What this means is that students can come to us—either directly from high school or after being out of high school (or even college)—and have the opportunity to enroll in a program that leads to an RN first and a BSN second. Practically speaking, this means that individuals at MCHP can begin their fulfilling and well-compensated careers after as little as two years and then continue on to complete bachelor's degrees according to a pace that suits their lives."
The addition of the new baccalaureate program increases the preparedness of nurses for patient care, while also providing opportunity for the advancement of their career toward managerial or departmental positions with higher earnings.
The blended online/onsite curriculum is designed to continue to develop and broaden critical thinking, leadership, and communication skills, as well as enhance understanding of the practice of nursing. Graduates will demonstrate effective interprofessional communication and collaboration to provide quality, patient-centered care. Degree requirements include courses in the sciences, humanities, wcj fine arts, and nursing-specific topics. Students will complete a community health capstone project prior to graduation.
"Several years ago, MCHP made a pledge to itself that it would one day offer baccalaureate programs that lead to rewarding and fulfilling healthcare careers," said Dr. Bissell. "This promise was rooted in the knowledge that what we offer is necessary and how we offer it is exemplary."
MCHP is accepting RN to BSN applications through November 30, 2017, for the January 2018 semester start. The program accepts both new students and practicing nurses who have earned their ADN from other institutions (nursing and qualifying credits are transferable)
About MCHP
MCHP was recently ranked 15th on Forbes' national "Top 30 Two-Year Trade Schools" list. The only hospital-affiliated college in Maine, MCHP focuses on diverse clinical rotations, hands-on learning, and attentive instruction and support from highly qualified faculty and staff. www.mchp.edu
Contact
Erica Watson, Director of Admissions - MCHP
***@mchp.edu
