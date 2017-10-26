News By Tag
Celebrate a Dickens Christmas on Main with the Herdmans
Classic Christmas play, carolers, Chihuly and St. Nick come to Lebanon, KY
A joyful noise
On Friday, Nov. 24, Lebanon steps back in time to the merry olde days of yore with its annual Dickens Christmas on Main celebration. Enjoy the official lighting of the Christmas tree, strolling carolers, live nativity, chili cook-off, hot chocolate, carriage rides and children's activities. Following the Dickens Christmas Parade starring jolly old St. Nick, kids can visit and have photos taken with Santa. The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. downtown.
Opening the same night is "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Watch as the six Herdman siblings wreck the annual Christmas pageant, demanding parts in the play, rewriting scenes and generally terrorizing the town of Bethlehem. A Christmas tradition both hilarious and touching, the show takes place at Angelic Hall at Centre Square on select evenings, Nov. 24 through Dec. 2. Ticket information:
Candlelight Christmas
One of Kentucky's most famous and historic distilleries will glow with the spirit of the season when Maker's Mark welcomes visitors to its free-admission Candlelight Tours, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9. Take a self-guided tour of the distillery, enjoy the lights and holiday decorations at the charming 1850's Victorian village, have some refreshments and shop for family and friends.
Chihuly at Maker's, the limed-run special exhibition featuring seven dramatic large-scale installations, has been extended through Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors can take a self-guided daytime tour of the site-specific installations during a distillery tour or visit 6-10 p.m. on Saturday nights through Nov. 25, for Chihuly Nights. The evening tours are nothing short of spectacular, with unforgettable works of art presented as darkness descends over the distillery.
Visitors can make an evening of it with dinner at Maker's Mark's new restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, and enjoy "haute Kentucky" farm-to-table cuisine with each dish chosen and prepared to harmonize with selected bourbons. Tickets for Dinner at Chihuly Nights are $100 each and include admission to Chihuly Nights, a three-course communal dinner and paired cocktails. Seatings are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and are limited. Ticket information:
Music of the season
Kentucky wcj Classic Arts presents two holiday concerts at Angelic Hall: Paul Childers & The Black Tie Affair takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. This new take on Christmas classics blends pop, R&B and soul.
A lineup of local artists sings the Christmas classics during It's A Country Christmas Concert on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7 and 8. Contact KCT for tickets and more information:
All the holiday trimmings
Adding excitement and over 1 million lights to Lebanon's celebration is the annual Ruley Holiday Light Show, 6-12 p.m. Dec. 1 through Jan. 1, 2017. Spread over 2 acres, this seasonal extravaganza includes the lights plus dozens of holiday displays like giant stars and wreaths, the Grinch, helicopter and train scenes and more. Warm up inside with a cup of hot cocoa and relax by the fireplace among a collection of hundreds of cookie jars and all of the Holiday Edition Barbie dolls dating back to the 1980s. 270-865-5242
Click into Lebanon's Calendar Events (https://visitlebanonky.com/
ABOUT LEBANON, KY | Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/
