The Christian Gospel Radio industry pours in from across the nation for the Inaugural Spin Awards

The Spin Awards was a phenomenal event attended by artist, event planners, record label executives, marketing directors, publishers and more within the Christian Gospel Industry from across the nation that took place this past Saturday.
 
 
The Spin Awards was well attended
The Spin Awards was well attended
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The winners of the first Inaugural  Spin Awards were announced today.  Winners included, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Major Market Show Of The Year, Major Market Host of The Year, Erica Campbell, International Radio Station of The Year, Premier Christian Radio and Heaven 97 KHVN, Humanitarian Station of The Year and Denise Hill, Major Market Radio Personality of The Year and Major Market, Announcer of The Year. The awards presentation was hosted by Minister Tony Gee, a Stellar nominated Radio Announcer and the Spin Awards telecast will air worldwide on the BGNTV Network.

The 2017 Spin Awards was held  at the 3D Complex in Lithonia, Georgia and attended by notable guest such as Lithonia Mayor, Deborah A. Jackson, Nova Kopp, Ms International 2017, celebrity guest, Empire and TV One actor, Charles D. Clark and national recording artist Everett Drake, famed long time singer on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show.

Lively and anointed music ministry presentations included Faith Head, Volunteer State Mass Choir, Son of Faith, Carlet Martin, Terell "T" Rex, Juan Santiago & Uninhibited Praise, Donnis & Voices of New Life, Serious Voice and Comedian Stephon Smith.

For more information about the Spin Awards and the airing of the Spin Awards on BGNTV Network, visit www.thespinawards.com. Go to http://www.thespinawards.com/2017-winners for a complete list of Spin Awards winners.  Connect with the  Spin Awards on social media via @TheSpinAwards on Twitter and the Spin Awards on Facebook.

About The Spin Awards
The Spin Awards is a new enterprise presented by Appointed Music Ministries's founder, multi award winning gospel recording artist Appointed who is also a media personality, publisher and wcj Pastor. The Spin Awards  event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message in a way that is uplifting and fun to the audience while bringing glory to His Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. Visit the Spin Awards at http://www.thespinawards.com.

About BGNTV
The Bless Group Incorporated found by Archie L. Harrison and Elonda Brown is a Gospel Entertainment company that promotes wholesome family entertainment 24 hours, 7 days a week. The BGNTV Network  showcases independent artist, small business owners and operators on our television and radio network station.  Vist online at http://www.theblessgroupinc.com.

Click to Share