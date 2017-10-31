News By Tag
The Christian Gospel Radio industry pours in from across the nation for the Inaugural Spin Awards
The Spin Awards was a phenomenal event attended by artist, event planners, record label executives, marketing directors, publishers and more within the Christian Gospel Industry from across the nation that took place this past Saturday.
The 2017 Spin Awards was held at the 3D Complex in Lithonia, Georgia and attended by notable guest such as Lithonia Mayor, Deborah A. Jackson, Nova Kopp, Ms International 2017, celebrity guest, Empire and TV One actor, Charles D. Clark and national recording artist Everett Drake, famed long time singer on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show.
Lively and anointed music ministry presentations included Faith Head, Volunteer State Mass Choir, Son of Faith, Carlet Martin, Terell "T" Rex, Juan Santiago & Uninhibited Praise, Donnis & Voices of New Life, Serious Voice and Comedian Stephon Smith.
For more information about the Spin Awards and the airing of the Spin Awards on BGNTV Network, visit www.thespinawards.com. Go to http://www.thespinawards.com/
About The Spin Awards
The Spin Awards is a new enterprise presented by Appointed Music Ministries's founder, multi award winning gospel recording artist Appointed who is also a media personality, publisher and wcj Pastor. The Spin Awards event was created with the intent of honoring those who spin the gospel message in a way that is uplifting and fun to the audience while bringing glory to His Name. The Spin Awards is an offshoot of the Spin Awards Magazine. Visit the Spin Awards at http://www.thespinawards.com.
About BGNTV
The Bless Group Incorporated found by Archie L. Harrison and Elonda Brown is a Gospel Entertainment company that promotes wholesome family entertainment 24 hours, 7 days a week. The BGNTV Network showcases independent artist, small business owners and operators on our television and radio network station. Vist online at http://www.theblessgroupinc.com.
