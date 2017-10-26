 
WaterCheck.biz To Celebrate Water With It's Fourth Annual #BlueDecember Event

WaterCheck's 4th Annual #BlueDecember 1.5 month long event provides a special discount, celebrates water's special spiritual significance and acknowledges the importance that water plays in our lives.
 
 
BD_TEASER
BD_TEASER
KINGSTON, N.Y. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- WaterCheck.biz is excited to announce the fourth annual #BlueDecember event that lasts throughout the holiday season.

BlueDecember is our 1.5 month long H2O focused response to the one day only Black Friday and Cyber Monday incentives that many of the big e-stores offer during the holidays," said Leslie Gabriel, CEO of WaterCheck.biz.

WaterCheck.biz features over 500 hand-curated water products for personal hydration, water purification, water conservation and more.

The #BlueDecember wcj Event starts November 15, 2017 and goes thru January 6, 2018. The #BlueDecember event provides the following:

• Provide special discount code BLUEDECEMBER
• Allows consumers to give the gift of life - water - for the holidays.
• Celebrates water's special spiritual significance.
• Acknowledges the importance that water plays in all our lives.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are truly soul-less one day events where people are trampled and crazy stuff happens. Our #BlueDecember event provides the length and depth of soul that today's socially responsible shoppers demand. And, we are glad that we can focus people on H2O - our most important resource at the same time," said Leslie Gabriel, CEO of WaterCheck.biz.

For more information visit the website at http://www.watercheck.biz or call 888 222 0840.

Media Contact
Leslie Gabriel
WaterCheck.biz
888 222 0840
water@watercheck.biz
