Media M&A deals valued at over 7 billion euros announced on Deal of the Year 2017 EMEA shortlist
Media companies that feature on the 2017 shortlist include Vivendi, Havas and Schneider Electric of France, Clarion Events, Acuris and Immediate Media of the UK, Hubert Burda Media and GFK of Germany and TBG of Switzerland, with broadcasting, publishing, events and business information sectors represented. The investment banking and merger and acquisition advisers that made the shortlist are Lazard, Perella Weinberg Partners, LionTree, Barclays, Moelis & Co, HSBC, DuCanon, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Metzler Corporate Finance, Natixis, Rothschild, Credit Agricole, Nomura and DC Advisory. Private equity investors featured were KKR and GIC of Singapore
Media sector mergers and acquisitions have been increasing according to specialist telecom, media and tech M&A news provider TMT Finance, with a range of new deals in the pipeline driven by digital disruption of the telecom, media and technology sector and the rapidly growing success of online media business models. A continued growth of cross sector media deals is expected in 2018, according to TMT Finance.
The Media Deal of the Year 2017 EMEA Award will to be presented to the stand out deal and its advisers at the TMT M&A Awards 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
The Awards are selected by a Judges' Panel comprising 15 of the most experienced and active TMT executives, bankers and advisers globally and follow the TMT Finance World Congress 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
Media M&A Deal of the Year 2017 – EMEA shortlist:
AB GROUPE (France) – E270m
Mediawan's acquisition of French TV broadcaster AB Groupe from Claude Berda and TF1
Advisers: Lazard (Mediawan) and Perella wcj Weinberg Partners (AB Groupe)
ACURIS (UK) - £1bn (EV)
GIC's acquisition of a minority stake in UK financial news provider Acuris from BC Partners
Advisers: LionTree (GIC)
CLARION EVENTS (UK) - £600m
Blackstone's acquisition of UK events company Clarion Events from Providence Equity Partners
Advisers: Barclays (Blackstone)
DTN (Europe/US) – US$900m
TBG AG's acquisition of real time agriculture information service Telvent DTN from Schneider Electric
Advisers: JP Morgan (Schneider)
GFK (Germany) – E1.69bn (EV)
KKR's public tender offer for German market research company GfK
Advisers: BNP Paribas (KKR) and Deutsche Bank and Metzler Corporate Finance (GfK)
HAVAS (France) – E2.36bn
Vivendi's tender offer for French media and marketing agency Havas
Advisers: BNP Paribas and Natixis (Vivendi), Rothschild (Vivendi supervisory board), Credit Agricole (Bolloré Group), Nomura and LionTree (Havas)
IMMEDIATE MEDIA (UK) - £275m
Hubert Burda Media's acquisition of UK magazine publisher Immediate Media from Exponent and Management
Adviser: DC Advisory (Exponent)
See the rest of the TMT M&A Awards 2017 Shortlists at http://www.tmtfinance.com/
