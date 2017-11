Media M&A deals valued at over 7 billion euros announced on Deal of the Year 2017 EMEA shortlist

TMT M&A Awards 2017

End

-- Seven media mergers and acquisitions with a combined valuation of over 7 billion euros have been announced on the shortlist for the, reflecting a big year for dealmakers and M&A advisers in the media sector as digital convergence drives deals across telecom, media and tech sectors.Media companies that feature on the 2017 shortlist include Vivendi, Havas and Schneider Electric of France, Clarion Events, Acuris and Immediate Media of the UK, Hubert Burda Media and GFK of Germany and TBG of Switzerland, with broadcasting, publishing, events and business information sectors represented. The investment banking and merger and acquisition advisers that made the shortlist are Lazard, Perella Weinberg Partners, LionTree, Barclays, Moelis & Co, HSBC, DuCanon, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Metzler Corporate Finance, Natixis, Rothschild, Credit Agricole, Nomura and DC Advisory. Private equity investors featured were KKR and GIC of SingaporeMedia sector mergers and acquisitions have been increasing according to specialist telecom, media and tech M&A news provider TMT Finance, with a range of new deals in the pipeline driven by digital disruption of the telecom, media and technology sector and the rapidly growing success of online media business models. A continued growth of cross sector media deals is expected in 2018, according to TMT Finance.The Media Deal of the Year 2017 EMEA Award will to be presented to the stand out deal and its advisers at the TMT M&A Awards 2017 ( http://www.tmtfinance.com/ world/awards/ ) at the Grange St Paul's London on November 29, along with Deal of the Year Awards for Telecoms, Infrastructure and Technology Deals, M&A Adviser and Financing League Tables.The Awards are selected by a Judges' Panel comprising 15 of the most experienced and active TMT executives, bankers and advisers globally and follow the TMT Finance World Congress 2017 ( http://www.tmtfinance.com/ world/ ), the largest global gathering of telecom, media and tech executives, advisers and investors focused on international M&A and growth strategies.AB GROUPE (France) – E270mMediawan's acquisition of French TV broadcaster AB Groupe from Claude Berda and TF1Advisers: Lazard (Mediawan) and Perella wcj Weinberg Partners (AB Groupe)ACURIS (UK) - £1bn (EV)GIC's acquisition of a minority stake in UK financial news provider Acuris from BC PartnersAdvisers: LionTree (GIC)CLARION EVENTS (UK) - £600mBlackstone's acquisition of UK events company Clarion Events from Providence Equity PartnersAdvisers: Barclays (Blackstone)Moelis & Co, HSBC, DuCanon (Providence)DTN (Europe/US) – US$900mTBG AG's acquisition of real time agriculture information service Telvent DTN from Schneider ElectricAdvisers: JP Morgan (Schneider)GFK (Germany) – E1.69bn (EV)KKR's public tender offer for German market research company GfKAdvisers: BNP Paribas (KKR) and Deutsche Bank and Metzler Corporate Finance (GfK)HAVAS (France) – E2.36bnVivendi's tender offer for French media and marketing agency HavasAdvisers: BNP Paribas and Natixis (Vivendi), Rothschild (Vivendi supervisory board), Credit Agricole (Bolloré Group), Nomura and LionTree (Havas)IMMEDIATE MEDIA (UK) - £275mHubert Burda Media's acquisition of UK magazine publisher Immediate Media from Exponent and ManagementAdviser: DC Advisory (Exponent)See the rest of the TMT M&A Awards 2017 Shortlists at http://www.tmtfinance.com/world/awards