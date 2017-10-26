 
Industry News





SIMBA Traceability Solution for Produce Growers, Packers, and Shippers at a Low Monthly Pa

Now Growers, Packers, and Shippers have an affordable System That Tracks Products from Farm Through Shipping
 
 
REDMOND, Wash. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dynamic Systems Inc. announces an update to the SIMBA™ Production and Inventory Traceabilty System that includes the ability to track lots to the specific case, including mixed and commingled product for a low monthly cost.

About SIMBA™ from Dynamic Systems The SIMBA™ system from Dynamic Systems resides on the production floor and automates data collection as the product is processed and packed.  The solution uses fast, accurate barcode technology to record details such as product attributes, pack dates, inventory locations and shipping details.  SIMBA™ provides Real-time Traceability and Production details that help companies respond quickly to changing conditions and manage recalls for the least impact on the bottom line.

SIMBA™ Offers Full Traceability Solution at a Low Monthly Lease Cost. Now packers, shippers, and growers can have a barcode tracking system for about $350- $500 / month. The system includes software, hardware, training, labels, and support. Hardware choices include tablets, touchscreens, scanners, and custom labels specific to your operation. While other systems track whole lots and the date they wcj are packed and/or shipped, SIMBA tracks lots into the box, no matter how many lots are packed within one container.  The system is able to do this because it tracks cases and what is in them rather than lots and the # of pounds in the lot.  Each case is given a serial number, and as product is packed, the lots are recorded into that case.

Many Produce Packers need the ability to track back to the lot number for quality, audit and recall purposes.   The ability to identify which lots are in which case results in proof of origin for branding and quality purposes.  Companies concerned about the quality of their brand want to track all product to the source.  Other companies want to save money during a recall by being able to identify the specific cartons that contain the contaminated product.  SIMBA's audit reports make all of that possible with the press of a button.

"We are excited about our ability to offer a affordable system and to answer one of the more complex issues of traceability in the industry," states Leif Anderson, Director of Sales and Services for Dynamic Systems.  "Mixed and commingled lots can now be uniquely identified using SIMBA™."

Contact Rob Freeman, Business Development Manager: robf@dynamic-systemsinc.com or 800-342-3999 ext. 208

