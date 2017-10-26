News By Tag
A Consistent Challenger – Puzzel included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service
Puzzel (formerly Intelecom's contact centre entity) has been positioned by Gartner, Inc as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe report, for the third consecutive year.*
"Consistency in business is essential in an ever changing world", said Børge Astrup, Chief Executive Officer of Puzzel. "We believe Puzzel's 20 year heritage, consistency and determination to work with customers to take their customer interactions to the next level, are just some of the reasons for us improving our position within the Challengers Quadrant from last year and once again being included in the Report."
Puzzel is an omni-channel cloud-based contact center solution provider with the flexibility and scalability to support both smaller enterprises and global corporations with thousands of contact center agents. The past twelve months have been a landmark year for Puzzel, with a re-branding, recent expansion of its operations in Finland and Bulgaria and a new large customer deployment of its solution in the Nordic Region.
Børge Astrup, continued, "This has been a positive year of change for us, with our re-branding, expansion into Eastern Europe and the acquisition of a significant new customer following a strategic agreement with If, the largest insurance company in the Nordic and Baltic countries. If has 3.6 million customers and approximately 6,800 employees. The company selected Puzzel to support plans to create Europe's largest cloud-based contact center with 3400 agents. We are seeing more companies with a requirement to operate international contact centers based on a unified solution across several countries and with our cloud-based offering we have the modern technology that the market demands."
About Puzzel
Puzzel builds on 20 years' heritage. It was one of the first pioneers to develop a cloud-based contact center. wcj Puzzle also encompasses leading mobile messaging and mobile payments to deliver a flexible and customisable customer interaction platform to meet the needs of today's omni-channel and mobile environments. Puzzel can be adapted to accommodate from one to several thousand agents using any device, in any location and integrates with multiple applications seamlessly.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Puzzel is passionate about delivering innovative customer interaction solutions for contact centres and mobile environments.
For more information please visit www.puzzel.com
Contacts
Børge Astrup
CEO
Puzzel AS
T: +47 928 27 676
E: borge.astrup@
Press contact:
Mary Phillips/Andreina West
PR Artistry Limited
T: +44 (0)1491 845553
E: mary@pra-ltd.co.uk
