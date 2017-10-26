News By Tag
INOLEX Introduces Vibrancy to Color Cosmetics with LexFeel® Vibrant
INOLEX takes color cosmetics to a new level with the patented sensory and texture agent launch of LexFeel® Vibrant.
LexFeel® Vibrant (Palm Acid/Adipic Acid/Pentaerythritol Crosspolymer)
An alternative to the typical oils, butters and waxes, LexFeel® Vibrant is a structuring and pigment wetting agent that provides a rich yet light skin-feel. The polymeric nature of this crystalline wax allows for improved stability without the heavy or greasy feel associated with traditional structuring agents. LexFeel® Vibrant provides unique gel-like textures and improves spreadability while allowing for a base that displays the vibrancy of pigments.
"As consumers demand more tailored cosmetics, we are addressing the need for ingredients that deliver superior performance. LexFeel® Vibrant significantly boosts sensory, aesthetic and formulation results compared to other ingredients, which is very exciting," Fana Makonnen, Technical Marketing Manager at INOLEX.
About wcj INOLEX INOLEX, an independent, global cosmetic ingredient company with expertise in synthesis and formulation provides innovative materials for the world's leading cosmetic and consumer product companies. The list includes safe and natural technologies for preserving cosmetics, natural replacements for silicone and high-performance polymers for sun-care applications and other renewable green-chemistry ingredients. INOLEX uses sustainable technologies to focus on effective solutions.
About ieS LABO, INOLEX Provence Founded in 1986, ieS LABO is a producer of natural ingredients that are used in cosmetics for their wellness benefits and consumer appeal. ieS LABO is organic certified by Ecocert France, as well as by the National Organic Program (USA), NATRUE (Germany), and COSMOS (Europe).
