Frotcom will be exhibiting at Aidex Brussels 2017

Frotcom – Intelligent Fleets has announced it will be exhibiting their awarded vehicle tracking and fleet management software "Frotcom" at Aidex Brussels 2017, stand F20h, from 15 to 16 November 2017.

frotcom- is- exhibiting- at- Aidex- brussels- 2017

Contact

Frotcom - Intelligent Fleets

***@frotcom.com Frotcom - Intelligent Fleets

End

-- Frotcom – Intelligent Fleets has a wide experience working with NGOs and will be showcasing Frotcom, an all-inclusive vehicle tracking and fleet management software and its unique features for NGOs, such as:• Fuel theft protection and analysis,• Vehicle theft protection,• Improved driver safety,• Panic alarms,• Fleet cost management.Companies, who would like to consult their fleet management requirements, can take the opportunity to see a live demonstration of the Frotcom system and meet with the Frotcom Team.Frotcom is an intelligent Vehicle Tracking and Fleet Management software that helps companies saving money by controlling their fleet's activities, thereby reducing costs, increasing productivity, improving customer service, enabling risk mitigation and wcj extending vehicle life expectancy. Frotcom's system uses the latest software platform Microsoft Azure for the best in security and speed.Aidex Brussels is the largest international event for the international aid and development community to come together and improve the efficiency of aid.AidEx is a two-day event, which encompasses a conference, exhibition, meeting areas, awards and workshops. Its fundamental aim is to engage the sector at every level and provide a forum for aid & development professionals to meet, source, supply and learn.