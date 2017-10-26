News By Tag
AU 2017 | Las Vegas, XS CAD Selected as Speaker For Classes by AU Panelists
Class details – Date: Nov. 16, 2017 (Thursday), Duration: 2:15pm - 3.15pm
Description:
As the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) continues to grow, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) design and MEP spatial coordination is at a particularly interesting stage. The need for both design information inputs and the sharing of design updates from architects, structural engineers, and various specialist MEP designers increases risk and pressure for MEP coordination teams. Collaboration for Revit cloud service provides a platform for a new level of buy-in and adoption. Collaboration for Revit provides many benefits, including the ability to house central files. This has led to increasing levels of engagement and improved, timely output. In this class, participants will learn how to manage MEP BIM projects using Revit MEP wcj and Navisworks and understand the benefits of Collaboration for Revit in effective MEP coordination.
Learning Objective:
1. Understand MEP BIM Workflow
2. Understand how C4R enables broader participation of MEP coordination
3. See how MEP spatial coordination workflow improves with C4R
4. Understand design certainty increase due to BIM and C4R
Who Can Attend?
1. BIM/VDC managers
2. Building services engineers, construction engineers, structural engineers, CAD managers, construction managers, project managers, technical managers
3. Drafter executives/corporate managers
4. Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) engineers
XS CAD is a pre-construction design and BIM support company. For the past 16 years, the company has provided CAD and BIM solution to the architectural, retail, homebuilding and MEP sectors in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Europe.
For more information, contact:
XS CAD Limited
Greenlands Business Centre
Studley Road
Redditch
Worcestershire
B98 7HD
United Kingdom
+44 (0) 1527 518 880
msinghinfo@xscad.com
http://www.xscad.com/
XS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited
201, Steel House
off Mahakali Caves Road
Andheri (East)
Mumbai, Maharashtra
400 093
India
+91 22 2687 6456
msingh@xscad.com
http://www.xscad.com/
Kuldeep Bwail
***@xscad.com
End
