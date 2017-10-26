AU 2017 | Las Vegas, XS CAD Selected as Speaker For Classes by AU Panelists

Contact

-- XS CAD is looking forward to delivering an Autodesk University 2017 Class for the first time, at the AU exhibition in November, as well as exhibiting at Booth A325. Kuldeep Bwail (Director) and Paul Fiore (VP Strategic Solutions) have been selected by Autodesk University (AU) panelists as speakers for one of the AU 2017 classes in Las Vegas. The topic will be 'How Collaboration for Revit is Fostering MEP BIM Project Execution'. AU panelists unanimously selected the topic based on the latest trends in the construction industry. XS CAD is an early adopter of BIM360 and C4R technology and has used the platform for global project delivery. As such, the company is willing to share its insights and experiences when using the technology for MEP coordination projects.As the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) continues to grow, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) design and MEP spatial coordination is at a particularly interesting stage. The need for both design information inputs and the sharing of design updates from architects, structural engineers, and various specialist MEP designers increases risk and pressure for MEP coordination teams. Collaboration for Revit cloud service provides a platform for a new level of buy-in and adoption. Collaboration for Revit provides many benefits, including the ability to house central files. This has led to increasing levels of engagement and improved, timely output. In this class, participants will learn how to manage MEP BIM projects using Revit MEP wcj and Navisworks and understand the benefits of Collaboration for Revit in effective MEP coordination.1. Understand MEP BIM Workflow2. Understand how C4R enables broader participation of MEP coordination3. See how MEP spatial coordination workflow improves with C4R4. Understand design certainty increase due to BIM and C4R1. BIM/VDC managers2. Building services engineers, construction engineers, structural engineers, CAD managers, construction managers, project managers, technical managers3. Drafter executives/corporate managers4. Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) engineersXS CAD is a pre-construction design and BIM support company. For the past 16 years, the company has provided CAD and BIM solution to the architectural, retail, homebuilding and MEP sectors in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Europe.XS CAD LimitedGreenlands Business CentreStudley RoadRedditchWorcestershireB98 7HDUnited Kingdom+44 (0) 1527 518 880msinghinfo@xscad.comXS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited201, Steel Houseoff Mahakali Caves RoadAndheri (East)Mumbai, Maharashtra400 093India+91 22 2687 6456msingh@xscad.comhttp://www.xscad.com/