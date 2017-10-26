The 35th International trade fair for occupational safety and health at work - A+A results

A+A the 35th International trade fair for occupational safety and health at work has finished at Dusseldorf. Skincare traditionally participated in this event.

--This year the quantity of exponentsreached a record number of 1900 representatives from 63 countries.According to our data the vast majority of guests and exponents – 67%- was from Germany.The equal percentage (9%) came from France and the Hetherlands. About 6,5 % of participants was from Italy and 4,5% from Czech Republic. The rest of quests were delegates from other countries such as Spain, Brazil and China.According to the survey conducted by Skincare Innovations B.V. the most harmful production factors are chemicals, oils and lubricants. These substances provoke dermatological wcj diseases. For diseases prevention one should use barrier creams before work and regenerative creams after it. For such treatment three-stage dermatological PPE such as RIZA and ProGreen are used.Moreover another tendency of the PPE market is installing of vending machines in modern European manufactures. So Fastenal vending machines with Skincare dermatological PPE have already installed in Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Germany, Romania and other European countries. Soon they will appear in France and Switzerland.In connection with dermatological PPE consumption culture implementation Fastenal devices with protecting creams and cleansing pastes will be soon installed in various industrial companies.Skincare Innovations B.V. is an international leading PPE producer and supplier. Skincare brands distribution network spreads all over Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, MENA and CIS countries. Production facilities are located in Russia, Europe, Asia and South America and carry out the full cycle from formula development to quality control. Skincare offices are situated in Moscow, the Hague, Shanghai and Sao-Paulo.Product portfolio includes 11 brands with more than 70 products.