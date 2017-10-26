News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Q2 Income from Operations at Rs. 540 cr., PAT at Rs. 132 cr
(2nd Quarter & Half year, FY 2018 Consolidated Results)......
Q2 FY 2018 performance highlights (Consolidated, compared to Q2 FY 2017)
· Income from operations at Rs. 540 cr. against Rs. 516 cr., up 5%.
· EBITDA at Rs. 184 cr. against Rs. 183 cr., EBITDA at 34% of revenue.
· Profit after tax at Rs. 132 cr., against Rs. 131 cr., PAT at 24% of revenue.
· Total comprehensive income at Rs. 134 cr. against Rs. 125 cr. up 7%.
H1 FY 2018 performance highlights (Consolidated, compared to H1 FY 2017)
· Income from operations at Rs. 1014 cr. against Rs. 992 cr., up 2%.
· EBITDA at Rs. 314 cr. against Rs. 349 cr., down 10%, EBITDA at 31% of revenue.
· Profit after tax at Rs. 227 cr., against Rs. 250 cr., down 9%, PAT at 22% of revenue.
· Total comprehensive income at Rs. 230 cr. against Rs. 250 cr. down 8%.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, Jt. Managing Director said:
"Our India business has performed satisfactorily and we are seeing the recovery post GST reform. Similarly, emerging markets have posted satisfactory growth. In US, we are seeing the effect of the customer consolidation resulting in price pressure. With launch of newer products, we are hopeful to improve the performance in US in coming quarters."
India
For Q2 FY 2018, India's branded generic sales (excluding institution)
For H1 FY 2018, India branded sales (excluding institution)
As per IMS MAT September 2017, we have posted healthy growth of 16% in Cardiology (segment growth of 6%), 16% in Ophthalmology (segment growth of 8%), 7% in Dermatology (segment growth of 16%) and 10% in Pain Management (segment growth of 3%).
Exports
During Q2 FY 2018, export sales were Rs. 350 cr., posting growth of 2%. Africa contributed Rs. 218 cr., growth of 25%, Asia contributed Rs. 104 cr., growth of 6% and US contributed Rs. 26 cr. de-growth of 63%.
For H1 FY 2018, exports sales grew 5% with sale of Rs. 671 cr. Africa contributed Rs. 387 cr. (growth of 5%), Asia contributed Rs. 200 cr. (growth of 5%) and US contributed Rs. 81 cr. same level as last year.
In US, we received 3 ANDA final approvals, commercialized 2 products and filed 4 ANDAs with US FDA during Q2 FY 2018. With this, company has 15 products commercialized out of 21 final ANDA approvals, has 2 tentative approvals and 16 ANDAs awaiting approval with US FDA at the end of Q2 FY 2018. Company plans to file 12-15 ANDAs during this financial year.
R&D
During Q2 FY 2018, R&D expenses were Rs. 48 cr., 9% of operating revenue (Q2 FY 2017 Rs. 37 cr.). For H1 FY 2018, R&D expenses were Rs. 95 cr., 9% of operating revenue (H1 FY 2017 Rs. 69 cr.).
About Ajanta wcj Pharma Limited
Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa. Many of company's products are 1st to market and are leading in their sub-therapeutic segments.
Company's state of the art R&D centres for formulation development and API are located at Mumbai, having a team of 850+ scientists. Company has 7 world class manufacturing facilities located in India and Mauritius.
For last 5 years, company has posted healthy performance with its consolidated total income growing at 21% CAGR and net profit at 46% CAGR.
For more details visit www.ajantapharma.com
For regular updates follow us on twitter– www.twitter.com/
For specific queries, contact:
Rajeev Agarwal Tel: +91 22 66061377 Email:rajeev.agarwal@
Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L24230MH1979PLC022059
Safe Harbour Statement (http://www.ajantapharma.com/
Contact
Akash Daruka
***@ajantapharma.om
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse