November 2017
Craig Raucher Loves Sports And The Passion Is Here To Stay

Craig Raucher is always there for the sports personalities who are in love with basketball and other sports but did not make it big due to monetary issues. He is there to support them.
 
 
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Being successful in business does not mean you cannot have your passion for sports alive. Well, Craig Raucher is a brilliant example over this matter. Even after holding the post of VP in logistics company, he is still an avid lover of basketball game. You can get to see his inspiration towards other players at its official website. He himself never got the chance to play, but his respect towards all other players from various localities is just mind boggling. To be very honest, Craig Raucher and his passion for sport is an undying love, which seems to grow with every passing day.

Craig Raucher has always been a die-hard fan of sports with basketball being his favorite. Unfortunately, due to some conditions, he did not get the chance to be a part of basketball groups, but that does not stop him from living his dream. He worked hard in finding some of the best basketball players from multiple professions like teachers, doctors and what not, and established a basketball team with them. Now, this wcj team is playing against some of the other competitive teams in the state and has gained quite some name of its own.

When asked about his passion towards sports, he responded by saying, "I believe that just like studying, you need to work really hard to be a sports person. With such a growing competition nowadays, it is rather hard for the best player to remain at the top position for long if he failed to maintain his performance level. So my respect towards all these players keeps on growing and with no chance of degrading at all. I am always there for the aspiring players, who did not get chance to be a part of major leagues due to monetary issues."

For some more details on his work, it is better to log online at http://www.sibl.us/ now.

About Craig Raucher:

Craig Raucher is a reliable expert when it comes to logistics business. He even has his secret identity of being an avid basketball lover.

