Notion Press publishes debut author B P Samal's book 'God In Love'

-- An ophthalmologist and a scientist, B P Samal has published his first book,with Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company.This book revolves around Radhi Nani and the many sleepless nights she spends trying to find out the connection between three important characters.A mysterious visitor comes to the village, and many questions surround him and his intensions. He visits a doctor in the village every night, the wealthiest and most important man around. If the village were a puppet show, then the doctor would be the puppet master.Shania, the most sought-after bachelor, marries a woman from the village across the river. The different traditions and cultures in their villages lead to a clash and riots wcj occur.Pitambar, a Brahmin priest, makes his living from officiating weddings, prayers and death ceremonies. Everything in his life revolves around making money and he exploits every possible opportunity.The book unravels Radhi Nani's journey as she pays a lot of attention and takes notice of everything concerning these people. As she tries to find where their paths merge, she finds herself caught in a charade of murkiness, danger and intrigue.The author grew up in a remote fishing hamlet along the Bay of Bengal in Odisha and is deeply influenced by their way of living. He is an avid traveler and a foodie, who loves cooking and cycling. He is passionate about writing and has lately scaled back his eye-care practice to pursue a career as an author. When asked what he plans to do next, he said, "I have already started to work on my next book. I am sure readers would enjoy my work!"Notion Press is thrilled to have published this book, which will take the reader on a rollercoaster ride.is available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon and other e-commerce sites, so get your hands on it and start reading.