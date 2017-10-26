 
November 2017





Brand New Children's Book and Song Adventures Across the Deep Blue Sea

Crowdfunding Campaign for Enthralling Adventure Tale "A Little Fish Finds New Friends"
 
PHOENIX - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Troy Mihalek may be a businessman by education and profession, but he is a creative storyteller and doting father first. "A Little Fish Finds New Friends" is a story, in musical and book form conceived through an interesting song about the little fish that Troy sang in response to popular demand from his kids. The little fish is the chief protagonist of this colorful kid's tale with captivating illustrations and 18 pages of text.

The first 25 percent of the book including the encounter with the Octopus forms part of a brief video too. Other interesting sea creatures the little fish encounters include the Leopard shark and the Manta Ray. wcj Creating a complete book with a song as a musical element was a journey in itself. Troy asked an illustrator friend with extensive talent and experience to help.

Putting the finishing touches on this tale of compassion and adventure, Troy and his   creative team are currently on Kickstarter seeking US $3500 to market the book and song, besides producing an audiobook through Audible and a hardcover with an eBook option.   Help Troy bring this beautiful and fresh children's tale to life and give the little fish (along with his young readers) a license to explore the mysteries and wonders of the blue ocean world!

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2065581384/fun-ocean...

Media Contact
Mr. Troy Mihalek
***@gmail.com
Source:PREORDER! Ocean
Email:***@gmail.com
Oct 31, 2017



