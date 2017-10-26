Brand New Children's Book and Song Adventures Across the Deep Blue Sea

Crowdfunding Campaign for Enthralling Adventure Tale "A Little Fish Finds New Friends"

Media Contact

Mr. Troy Mihalek

***@gmail.com Mr. Troy Mihalek

End

-- Troy Mihalek may be a businessman by education and profession, but he is a creative storyteller and doting father first.is a story, in musical and book form conceived through an interesting song about the little fish that Troy sang in response to popular demand from his kids. The little fish is the chief protagonist of this colorful kid's tale with captivating illustrations andThe firstincluding the encounter with the Octopus forms part of a brief video too. Other interesting sea creatures the little fish encounters include the Leopard shark and the Manta Ray. wcj Creating a complete book with a song as a musical element was a journey in itself. Troy asked an illustrator friend with extensive talent and experience to help.Putting the finishing touches on this tale of compassion and adventure, Troy and his creative team are currently on Kickstarter seeking US $3500 to market the book and song, besides producing an audiobook through Audible and a hardcover with an eBook option. Help Troy bring this beautiful and fresh children's tale to life and give the little fisha license to explore the mysteries and wonders of the blue ocean world!