Brand New Children's Book and Song Adventures Across the Deep Blue Sea
Crowdfunding Campaign for Enthralling Adventure Tale "A Little Fish Finds New Friends"
The first 25 percent of the book including the encounter with the Octopus forms part of a brief video too. Other interesting sea creatures the little fish encounters include the Leopard shark and the Manta Ray. wcj Creating a complete book with a song as a musical element was a journey in itself. Troy asked an illustrator friend with extensive talent and experience to help.
Putting the finishing touches on this tale of compassion and adventure, Troy and his creative team are currently on Kickstarter seeking US $3500 to market the book and song, besides producing an audiobook through Audible and a hardcover with an eBook option. Help Troy bring this beautiful and fresh children's tale to life and give the little fish (along with his young readers) a license to explore the mysteries and wonders of the blue ocean world!
https://www.kickstarter.com/
