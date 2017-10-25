 
Enjoy Immersive, Upbeat Europop Music From Gifted Anglo Cypriot Artist and Performer

Crowdfunding Campaign for Award Winning Europop Musician Sertari's New Cyprus Tour
 
ALBANY, Calif. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Anglo-Cypriot musician, performer, singer, songwriter and composer Sertari is back on the music scene after the arrival of her baby daughter. A nominee for Best Live Act and best Song at Exposure Music Awards, this talented creative songstress was also the winner of the Extreme Exposure Award at the UK Open Mic Finals. With a passion for stagecraft, and music that involves and immerses its listeners, Sertari is known for her unique albums that thrill and exhilarate listeners worldwide. Inspired by her own dad, a professional singer and one of her biggest influences, Sertari derives her distinctive label from his stage name (Nicolas Sertari). Among her other inspirations are Kate Bush, Madonna, Nightwish and Led Zeppelin.

Nominated for various international awards, with press TV and radio performances to boot, Sertari has her own iPhone app too. Embarking on live shows in the UK and EU including Cyprus, she has a busy season ahead of her. Her amazing live shows bring out tremendous energy levels, crowd participation and music that rocks your soul. Sertari   wcj has performed at so many shows such as the London Olympic Fan Zones, London Fashion Week, the Jubilee Festival and more.

Her music inbox is flooded with collaborations and she is also a skilled martial artist. This petite performer packs a powerful punch, in more ways than one! Fund her Cyprus tour by donating generously on crowdfunding platform Pledge Music today.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/sertari1/

Nicola K Sertari
Source:Sertari
