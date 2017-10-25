News By Tag
Enjoy Immersive, Upbeat Europop Music From Gifted Anglo Cypriot Artist and Performer
Crowdfunding Campaign for Award Winning Europop Musician Sertari's New Cyprus Tour
Nominated for various international awards, with press TV and radio performances to boot, Sertari has her own iPhone app too. Embarking on live shows in the UK and EU including Cyprus, she has a busy season ahead of her. Her amazing live shows bring out tremendous energy levels, crowd participation and music that rocks your soul. Sertari wcj has performed at so many shows such as the London Olympic Fan Zones, London Fashion Week, the Jubilee Festival and more.
Her music inbox is flooded with collaborations and she is also a skilled martial artist. This petite performer packs a powerful punch, in more ways than one! Fund her Cyprus tour by donating generously on crowdfunding platform Pledge Music today.
