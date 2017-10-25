Enjoy Immersive, Upbeat Europop Music From Gifted Anglo Cypriot Artist and Performer

Crowdfunding Campaign for Award Winning Europop Musician Sertari's New Cyprus Tour

--is back on the music scene after the arrival of her baby daughter. A nominee for Best Live Act and best Song at Exposure Music Awards, this talented creative songstress was also the winner of the Extreme Exposure Award at the UK Open Mic Finals. With a passion for stagecraft, and music that involves and immerses its listeners, Sertari is known for her unique albums that thrill and exhilarate listeners worldwide. Inspired by her own dad, a professional singer and one of her biggest influences, Sertari derives her distinctive label from his stage name (Nicolas Sertari). Among her other inspirations areperformances to boot, Sertari has her own iPhone app too. Embarking on live shows in the UK and EU including Cyprus, she has a busy season ahead of her. Her amazing live shows bring out tremendous energy levels, crowd participation and music that rocks your soul. Sertari wcj has performed at so many shows such as theHer music inbox is flooded with collaborations and she is also a skilled martial artist. This petite performer packs a powerful punch, in more ways than one! Fund her Cyprus tour by donating generously on