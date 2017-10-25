 
News By Tag
* Contacts
* Korea
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seoul
  Seoul
  Korea, South
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Cards becomes the official networking app of ASIABEAT 2017

Cards Corp. has become the official networking app of ASIABEAT 2017 conference, that took place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on October 26-27th.
 
 
Cards app was introduced to all participants of ASIABEAT 2017 in Seoul
Cards app was introduced to all participants of ASIABEAT 2017 in Seoul
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Contacts
Korea
Software

Industry:
Software

Location:
Seoul - Seoul - Korea, South

Subject:
Partnerships

SEOUL, South Korea - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Cards Corp. has become the official networking app of ASIABEAT 2017 conference, that took place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on October 26-27th. The conference was attended by over 1000 people, including 100 startups and investors from Korea, China, Japan, and other countries of South-East Asia. All visitors enjoyed instant contacts exchanges through Cards platform.

Cards has become the first Ukrainian-founded startup at ASIABEAT 2017. "Cards' contacts app has potential to become a powerful networking platform for events and co-working spaces. For the first time ever, our speakers will have a two-way contact exchange with audience. Also, conference visitors, startups and investors can see who else is attending and add them to contacts. We think our conference attendees should enjoy a better networking experience, and that's why we selected Cards as ASIABEAT 2017 official networking wcj app. " — said Juno Kwon, accelerating lead at Shift, organizer of ASIABEAT 2017.

As reported previously, Cards is one of the Top 50 teams selected by Shift Accelerator for the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2017, Korean government acceleration program.

Cards app is connecting people and teams with live cards. On Cards, contacts stay continually up-to-date. Live cards allow to replace business cards and reduce paper waste. Cards allows to exchange live cards easily at individual meetings or large events. Learn more about Cards at https://try.cards or follow updates at http://fb.com/trycards.

Cards Corp. is developing Cards app, the future of contacts management. Founded in Seoul, Republic of Korea, by two Ukrainians, the company has gained support of Seoul city government, Seoul Global Center, Seoul Business Agency and Seoul Global Startup Center. Cards is one of Top 50 startups from all over the world, that were selected to participate in K-Startup Grand Challenge 2017 accelerating program sponsored by Ministry of SMEs and Startups and NIPA.

Contact
Cards Corp.
Communications
***@try.cards
End
Source:
Email:***@try.cards Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cards Corp. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share