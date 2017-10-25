News By Tag
Cards becomes the official networking app of ASIABEAT 2017
Cards Corp. has become the official networking app of ASIABEAT 2017 conference, that took place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on October 26-27th.
Cards has become the first Ukrainian-founded startup at ASIABEAT 2017. "Cards' contacts app has potential to become a powerful networking platform for events and co-working spaces. For the first time ever, our speakers will have a two-way contact exchange with audience. Also, conference visitors, startups and investors can see who else is attending and add them to contacts. We think our conference attendees should enjoy a better networking experience, and that's why we selected Cards as ASIABEAT 2017 official networking wcj app. " — said Juno Kwon, accelerating lead at Shift, organizer of ASIABEAT 2017.
As reported previously, Cards is one of the Top 50 teams selected by Shift Accelerator for the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2017, Korean government acceleration program.
Cards app is connecting people and teams with live cards. On Cards, contacts stay continually up-to-date. Live cards allow to replace business cards and reduce paper waste. Cards allows to exchange live cards easily at individual meetings or large events. Learn more about Cards at https://try.cards or follow updates at http://fb.com/
Cards Corp. is developing Cards app, the future of contacts management. Founded in Seoul, Republic of Korea, by two Ukrainians, the company has gained support of Seoul city government, Seoul Global Center, Seoul Business Agency and Seoul Global Startup Center. Cards is one of Top 50 startups from all over the world, that were selected to participate in K-Startup Grand Challenge 2017 accelerating program sponsored by Ministry of SMEs and Startups and NIPA.
