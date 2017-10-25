Author Marianna Biazzo Randazzo attends D.I.A. meeting

2016 Order Sons of Italy in America Literary Award Winner discusses her new book Given Away, The Rest of the Story

-- Marianna Biazza Randazzo attended D.I.A.'s monthly meeting on Friday to discuss her new bookD.I.A.'s president, Maria Pedulla hosted the event at her Staten Island home. Randazzo was one of the first members of D.I.A., when it was established in 1990. The book highlights her mother's family's struggle growing up in Sicily in the 1930s. Marianna also spoke about her inspiration for writing the book, detailing the difference in upbringings between two sisters who were separated at a young age. The book captures the paradox of life by depicting Randazzo's Aunt, Tina's first-hand experiences growing up during the war. Tina's story began in Sicily when her mother decided to ship her off with her Aunt, to spend a "vacation" in the country. Tina would soon find out that this was not an ordinary vacation and indeed a permanent one for eight years."This is a heart-wrenching story for an Italian American like myself", said Maria Pedulla, President of D.I.A. "Tina's innocence was stripped from her from an early age, but was successful in overcoming many obstacles. I thank Marianna for sharing this touching story with all our members, in hopes of inspiring Italian-Americans to spread love and blessings, and indicate the importance of family bonding.""Having been a previous member of D.I.A., I am honored to speak about my book with new and existing members of the organization", said Marianna Randazzo. "D.I.A. is a great outlet for Italian-Americans to come together and truly make a impact in the community".wcj is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.D.I.A. is an Italian Women Organization that was established in 1990 and chartered by the State of New York. The organization provides scholarships to member's children, grandchildren, niece, nephews, and more. D.I.A. holds monthly meetings to further the organization's footprint in the local community, in hopes of encouraging others to make a difference. D.I.A. prides itself on improving awareness on career advancements for women specifically in all industries. The club aims to promote cultural and social activities for Italian-American women by organizing cultural events. During the last 25 years, DIA has been members of the Federation of Italian American Organizations and have supported activities under this umbrella organization.Marianna Randazzo was raised in Brooklyn, New York to a loving, Sicilian family. She educated NYC school children and teachers for over 30 years. After her retirement, Marianna combined her love of writing, education, Italian culture, and heritage and embarked on a new career as an author and Director of Education at the, an Italian American museum in Staten Island.was her first book and she has now continued the story with her second bookMarianna has written hundreds of magazine articles and sits on the board of the Enrico Caruso Museum of America and the Order Sons of Italy, Father Capodanno Lodge #212. She is currently writingMarianna is the winner of the 2016 Order Sons of Italy in America New York State Grand Lodge Literary Award.