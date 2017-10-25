News By Tag
Barnard N. Madsen, Partner, Fillmore Spencer LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
Barnard N. Madsen, Partner, Fillmore Spencer LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group's The Future of Trademark Infringement: What You Need to Know and Do LIVE Webcast
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Barnard N. Madsen
Barnard Madsen's 32-year legal career includes service on a U.S. congressman's staff, as an Air Force judge advocate, a Special Assistant U.S. attorney, and Assistant Attorney General. He has served as a prosecutor and criminal defense counsel, and full-time for four years as an appellate counsel, and has now served nearly twenty years in private practice. His current practice focuses on intellectual property, employment law, commercial litigation, and appeals. He has been voted multiple times by other attorneys as one of Utah's Legal Elite in intellectual property and business litigation.
AboutFillmore Spencer LLC
For over twenty years, Fillmore Spencer has been providing branding advice and helping clients large and small register and enforce their trademarks. From business matters to family matters, from legal advice to litigation, Fillmore Spencer is a full-service law firm, with three locations in Utah. Fillmore Spencer: solving problems and seizing opportunities–
Event Synopsis:
Trademarks (brands) are everywhere. Their associated goodwill among consumers is a business asset that can actually increase in value and last forever. So a company has a strong economic interest in protecting, preserving, and adding to the accumulated goodwill in its trademarks.
Federal trademark registration provides the exclusive right to use a trademark nationwide. But after you've obtained registration, what do you need to do to protect and preserve your trademark rights? What do you do when someone else uses a confusingly similar mark and attempts to trade wcj off your goodwill? And what can you to do ensure you don't infringe someone else's trademark rights?
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they answer these questions with topics including:
§ Trademark Infringement:
§ Best Practices to Avoid Infringement
§ Trademark Infringement Litigation:
§ Claims
§ Surveys and Experiments to Evaluate Perception and Materiality
§ Damages and Other Remedies
§ Notable Court Rulings and Recent Developments
