News By Tag
* Mobile
* App
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arkansas Tech Startup Secures Lead Investor, Entry Into Incubator, First Hire
Entrepreneurs, Ryan Parks and Andrew Gibbs-Dabney, hit major milestones in 2017
Switcharoo™ is a patent-pending peer-to-peer mobile app that allows a person with a long wait time to bid with those whose wait time is shorter. The app is currently in beta testing and set for release in the Apple App Store in November, 2017. On why he made the first move to create Switcharoo™, CEO Ryan Parks says, "Dr. Richard Larson, MIT, has said that some people spend more than a year of their lives waiting in line. I'm impatient by nature, and I saw a market need that wasn't being filled."
Looking to complete a seed funding round of $500k by early 2018, the company is bolstered by lead investment from Amy Callahan, Co-Founder and CCO of Collective Bias. Parks notes, "Amy is a great leader with tremendous vision and business savvy. Originally a board member to guide the company, I recognized what she accomplished leading Collective Bias to an acquisition by Inmar, and felt that she could provide the necessary guidance for an eventual exit."
Switcharoo™ has also gained entry into Berkeley-based global incubator, The Batchery. The team has been thrilled with its participation in The Batchery, which has opened doors to strategic partnerships, links to Silicon Valley, and connections wcj to venture capital.
For its first hire, Switcharoo recruited Andrew Gibbs-Dabney, former CEO of Fayettechill Clothing Company, as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "Coming from an entrepreneurial, high growth environment, I'm excited to work with Ryan, Amy, The Batchery, and the rest of our team to bring Switcharoo™ to market."
About: Switcharoo™ is a patent pending peer-to-peer mobile app that allows a person with a long wait time to bid with those whose wait time is shorter. See more at www.switcharooapp.com, on Facebook as Switcharoo, on Instagram as @switcharooapp, and on Twitter as @switcharoo_
Contact
Andrew Gibbs-Dabney
***@arooroo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 31, 2017