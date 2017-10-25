 
YoJay Productions Inc. release Church Medley new single by Yocontalie Jackson

YoJay Productions Inc. takes their gospel recording artist Yocontalie Jackson back to her New Jersey roots in her new music video for the single Church Medley
 
 
Church Medley cd Cover
PHILADELPHIA - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- YoJay Productions Inc. released worldwide, gospel recording artist Yocontalie Jackson's new single Church Medley written, arranged and produced by Jackson. Jackson the winner of the K.F.C. Gospel Competition is no new comer to the world of Gospel having recorded with gospel Grammy® winning greats Walter & Edwin Hawkins and a feature lead vocalist on the song He Is Everything To Me recorded by Dawkins New Sound Choir which spent several weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts.  Jackson is not only proficient in the recording studio but performing live as well sharing the stage with Grammy® winners the legendary gospel artist Shirley Caesar and Ty Tribett and a list of others. In between performing wcj live throughout the east coast and midwest Jackson will take time out to finish recording her gospel album in Philadelphia Pa slated for a spring 2018 release on YoJay Productions Inc..   For More Info Visit Artist Website: www.yocontalie.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF3O0IN0TSQ



Philerzy Productions
Source:YoJay Productions Inc.
