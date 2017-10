YoJay Productions Inc. release Church Medley new single by Yocontalie Jackson

YoJay Productions Inc. takes their gospel recording artist Yocontalie Jackson back to her New Jersey roots in her new music video for the single Church Medley

Church Medley cd Cover

Contact

Philerzy Productions

***@philrzy.com Philerzy Productions

End

-- YoJay Productions Inc. released worldwide, gospel recording artistnew singlewritten, arranged and produced by Jackson. Jackson the winner of the K.F.C. Gospel Competition is no new comer to the world of Gospel having recorded with gospel Grammy® winning greatsand a feature lead vocalist on the songrecorded by Dawkins New Sound Choir which spent several weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts. Jackson is not only proficient in the recording studio but performing live as well sharing the stage with Grammy® winners the legendary gospel artistandt and a list of others. In between performing wcj live throughout the east coast and midwest Jackson will take time out to finish recording her gospel album in Philadelphia Pa slated for a spring 2018 release on YoJay Productions Inc.. For More Info Visit Artist Website: www.yocontalie.com https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=OF3O0IN0TSQ